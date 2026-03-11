Divine Med Spa Hosts "Empowering Women Together" Charity Event and Donation Drive for The Shade Tree

Divine Aesthetics Med Spa is hosting a month-long donation drive and a special charity event, "Empowering Women Together," to support The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas-based shelter for women, children, and pets in crisis. The donation drive runs from March 1-31, 2026, and encourages contributions through item donations, monetary support, or purchases of spa specials. The charity event will take place on March 25, from 6-9 PM, at the Bel Aire Lounge in Durango Casino & Resort, featuring event-only specials and a donation-based raffle. Proceeds and donations will directly benefit The Shade Tree. The community is invited to participate and make a meaningful impact.
LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divine Aesthetics Med Spa has announced a month-long donation drive and a special charity event in March to support The Shade Tree, a Las Vegas-based shelter providing essential services to women, children, and pets in crisis. The initiative aims to raise funds and collect vital supplies for the local organization.
Throughout the month of March, Divine Med Spa will host a donation drive, encouraging community members to contribute. Participation is welcomed through the donation of requested items and monetary contributions. All donations will directly benefit The Shade Tree, helping to provide safe shelter and life-changing resources.
The campaign will feature a special charity event, "Empowering Women Together," scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The gathering will be hosted at the Bel Aire Lounge, located within the Durango Casino & Resort. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy event-only specials and community fun while supporting a worthy cause.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shade-tree-x-divine-med-spa-charity-event-empowering-women-together-tickets-1983000981316?aff=PR
In conjunction with the drive, Divine Med Spa is holding a donation-based raffle. Participants will receive a raffle ticket for each donation or purchase of a special, entering them for a chance to win a variety of prizes. This effort provides an additional way for the community to contribute to the well-being of those served by The Shade Tree.
In addition to monetary contributions, Divine Med Spa encourages donations from the following wish list most needed by The Shade Tree:
Hygiene essentials, cleaning and paper goods, food and beverages, clothing, children's and activity supplies, kitchen supplies, home and facility needs, maintenance and operations, pet supplies, other helpful items.
The community is invited to join the event and contribute to the donation drive to make a positive impact.
"We are so honored to partner with The Shade Tree and bring our community together for this important cause," said Mikaela Keenan, Owner and Advanced Aesthetician at Divine Med Spa. "With the generous support of sponsors like Komi Hair Salon, Bel Aire Lounge, and all those who contributed, we are able to make a real difference for women, children, and their pets in crisis. We believe in the power of giving back, and we're excited to see the positive impact this event will have on so many lives."
For more information, visit: https://divinemedspa.com/empowering-women-together/
About Divine Aesthetics Med Spa:
Divine Aesthetics Med Spa is a premier provider of advanced aesthetic treatments in Las Vegas. Dedicated to delivering high-quality results and exceptional client care, the spa offers a wide range of services designed to enhance natural beauty and promote wellness.
