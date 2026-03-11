Divine Med Spa Hosts "Empowering Women Together" Charity Event and Donation Drive for The Shade Tree

"...We believe in the power of giving back, and we're excited to see the positive impact this event will have on so many lives." -Mikaela Keenan, Owner & Advanced Aesthetician at Divine Med Spa Post this

The campaign will feature a special charity event, "Empowering Women Together," scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The gathering will be hosted at the Bel Aire Lounge, located within the Durango Casino & Resort. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy event-only specials and community fun while supporting a worthy cause.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shade-tree-x-divine-med-spa-charity-event-empowering-women-together-tickets-1983000981316?aff=PR

In conjunction with the drive, Divine Med Spa is holding a donation-based raffle. Participants will receive a raffle ticket for each donation or purchase of a special, entering them for a chance to win a variety of prizes. This effort provides an additional way for the community to contribute to the well-being of those served by The Shade Tree.

In addition to monetary contributions, Divine Med Spa encourages donations from the following wish list most needed by The Shade Tree:

Hygiene essentials, cleaning and paper goods, food and beverages, clothing, children's and activity supplies, kitchen supplies, home and facility needs, maintenance and operations, pet supplies, other helpful items.

The community is invited to join the event and contribute to the donation drive to make a positive impact.

"We are so honored to partner with The Shade Tree and bring our community together for this important cause," said Mikaela Keenan, Owner and Advanced Aesthetician at Divine Med Spa. "With the generous support of sponsors like Komi Hair Salon, Bel Aire Lounge, and all those who contributed, we are able to make a real difference for women, children, and their pets in crisis. We believe in the power of giving back, and we're excited to see the positive impact this event will have on so many lives."

For more information, visit: https://divinemedspa.com/empowering-women-together/

About Divine Aesthetics Med Spa:

Divine Aesthetics Med Spa is a premier provider of advanced aesthetic treatments in Las Vegas. Dedicated to delivering high-quality results and exceptional client care, the spa offers a wide range of services designed to enhance natural beauty and promote wellness.

