Divine Resilience: A Testament to Faith, Love, and Hope in the Face of Hardship

CLOVIS, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 60 years ago, author T. R. Kahn made it his mission to help others overcome their limitations. With his newest fiction book, "Sojourner: Gideon's Gift," he wants to show readers how faith, love and hope can be tools to prevail over any obstacle.

Set in the 1960's, "Sojourner" follows the life of David Adams. For the first four years of David's life, he struggled to survive his premature birth and repeated high fevers, leaving him with brain damage. As he slowly recovered, he was adopted by Gideon Adams, the founder of the orphanage in which David was living. Under Gideon's care, David found himself with a support system of teachers and caregivers who helped him learn how to be patient with himself and focus his efforts on improving his skills, eventually leading to him becoming a loyal friend and an able Army Aviator.

"While this a work of fiction, the struggles that come with living with limitations that have no visible manifestation are very personal to me," Kahn explained. "I have lived with limitations like David's. The people in my life who support me inspired some of the other characters as well. My parents were a big inspiration for Gideon, and my wife, Marcia, was the inspiration for David's wife, Lisa."

As David continues into adulthood, he finds strength in his faith and fights to succeed without compromising the values he holds dear. He earns his wings to fly in the Army as an Aviation Advisor in the Korean Military Advisor Group, instructor pilot, and test pilot.

"I want readers to see David as an example of how a believer can live a life of faith while staying strong in what they know is right," Kahn said. "David never loses faith, no matter what life throws at him. Faith and love can overcome nearly impossible challenges."

"Sojourner: Gideon's Gift"

By T. R. Kahn

ISBN: 9798385015917 (softcover); 9798385016549 (hardcover); 9798385015924 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

T. R. Kahn lives and writes in Clovis, Calif. He has been married to Marcia for 63 years. He loves time with family, 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His wide background includes agricultural business, publishing a local Christian newspaper and retail sales. He was an Army Aviation Pilot, serving tours in Korea and Vietnam. He has served as both an elder and deacon in his church and taught both youth and adult Sunday School for 60 years. For more information please visit https://www.sojourner-trkahn.com/.

