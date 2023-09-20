Divine Well-Being: A new study examines the mental health advantages of being religious or spiritual, as well as the potential drawbacks

Faith alone will not bring you happiness or success; you always need to take steps aligned with your goals or vision. Tweet this

BELIEVERS TEND TO HAVE STRONGER SELF-ESTEEM AND SELF-CONFIDENCE

80% of the Believers are highly perseverant and refuse to allow the potential for rejection or failure to deter them from taking action (compared to 59% of Non-believers).

82% believe that all problems can be resolved or their impact diminished (compared to 60% of Non-believers).

73% look for the silver lining in negative situations (compared to 54% of Non-believers).

90% believe that they deserve love, respect, and happiness (compared to 77% of Non-believers).

BELIEVERS TEND TO HAVE A STRONGER DESIRE TO IMPROVE, LEARN, AND GROW

56% regularly expand their intellectual horizons beyond their area of expertise by reading articles, watching documentaries, or listening to podcasts (compared to 44% of Non-believers).

58% try new things on a regular basis (compared to 37% of Non-believers).

55% have a bucket list that they are actively trying to accomplish (compared to 28% of Non-believers).

75% are curious to learn more about people who are different from them (compared to 65% of Non-believers).

90% view hardship is an opportunity to grow (compared to 58% of Non-believers).

69% push themselves to overcome their fears (compared to 41% of Non-believers).

BELIEVERS ARE LESS LIKELY TO STRUGGLE WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND ENGAGE IN UNHEALTHY COPING STRATEGIES TO DEAL WITH STRESS

25% drink, smoke, or take drugs to cope with stress (compared to 46% of Non-believers).

15% have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder (compared to 27% of Non-believers).

9% have been diagnosed with a mood disorder, such as depression or bipolar (compared to 24% of Non-believers).

HOWEVER, THE STUDY DID UNCOVER A FEW PITFALLS OF RELIGIOSITY AND SPIRITUALITY, SUCH AS THE FOLLOWING:

65% of Believers tend to passively accept negative circumstances as "destiny" or "fate" (compared to 30% of Non-believers).

26% believe that success is dependent on factors that are beyond their control (compared to 16% of Non-believers).

55% believe that most of the things that have gone wrong in their life are not their fault (compared to 50% of Non-believers).

40% see the world in black-and-white terms (compared to 20% of Non-believers).

88% believe that thinking negative thoughts can cause bad things to happen (compared to 73% of the Non-believers).

88% believe that a positive thought can cancel out a negative thought (compared to 60% of the Non-believers).

Interestingly, 51% of the religious/spiritual group said that they go out of their way to demonstrate that they are not prejudiced against members of protected groups (e.g., minorities, people with disabilities), compared to 35% of the Non-believers group. Why they feel compelled to do so is uncertain. This type of defense mechanism, known as "Reaction Formation," is a method of redirecting a negative impulse into something positive. However, using this strategy to deal with stress or unpleasant emotions will provide temporary relief at best. The issue that is being repressed must be addressed at some point.

"Any stress management or self-improvement strategy that is effective and that doesn't harm the user or other people is a plus in my books," states Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "Regardless of society's feelings about religion, those who believe in a divine being, a conscious universe, angels, or a spirit guide tend to enjoy many psychological advantages. This is because faith allows people to find comfort in chaotic times. No matter how difficult things get, it's comforting to know that you are not alone, that someone is looking after you, and that no matter how many mistakes you make, you are still loved unconditionally. When it comes to coping with life's ups and downs, every person has their own way. If religion or spirituality bring you joy and comfort, then follow that path. Just don't overstep other people's boundaries; not everyone finds comfort in religion, so allow people to find their own road to peace. And don't forget that faith alone will not bring you happiness or success; you always need to take steps aligned with your goals or vision."

Are you mentally tough? Check out the Hardiness Test at https://testyourself.psychtests.com/testid/4189

Professional users, such as HR managers, coaches, and therapists, can request a free demo for this or other assessments from ARCH Profile's extensive battery: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/testdrive_gen_1

To learn more about psychological testing, download this free eBook: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/personality-tests-in-hr

About PsychTests AIM Inc.

PsychTests AIM Inc. originally appeared on the internet scene in 1996. Since its inception, it has become a pre-eminent provider of psychological assessment products and services to human resource personnel, therapists and coaches, academics, researchers and a host of other professionals around the world. PsychTests AIM Inc. staff is comprised of a dedicated team of psychologists, test developers, researchers, statisticians, writers, and artificial intelligence experts (see ARCHProfile.com).

Media Contact

Ilona Jerabek, Ph.D., PsychTests AIM Inc, 5147453189, [email protected], https://testyourself.psychtests.com/

SOURCE PsychTests.com