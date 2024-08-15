Diving into fun--time to schedule a pool inspection reminds Central Coast Pool and Spa

The order of adding chemicals is important, and adding an algaecide also affects the chemical balance. Post this

What's the first step to getting a pool ready for summer?

What equipment needs inspection?

How soon is the water ready for a swim?

Uncovering the pool is step one. But, before removing the cover, clean it by removing any debris on it. Also, inspect it for tears or other damage. Ideally, repair any damage before removing it. It's already open and making repairs is much easier. Additionally, retracting the cover, or putting it away before repairs might cause further damage. Well-maintained good-quality pool covers last from five to ten years. It's well worth the time to inspect and repair the cover.

Once the cover is removed, clean the pool. Skim off any floating debris and use the pool vacuum to remove settled dirt and sediment. Use a pool brush to scrub away grime or algae. A pool cleaning solution might be in order for a thorough cleaning.

Next, inspect the pump, filter, and pool heater before running them. Not every pool owner has the confidence or time to inspect the equipment. Calling a professional pool and spa repair service in Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, or nearby, makes sure the pool equipment gets the best professional attention.

An equipment inspection involves:

Checking for leaks around the pump and connections.

Cleaning the filter. The cleaning process differs depending on the filter type.

Inspecting the pool heater for leaks or damage; if it's a gas heater, be sure the gas lines are secure and functioning properly

The final step is making the water clear, clean, and inviting. Add water if necessary then check the water chemistry. Here are the key elements to test:

pH: This measures the acidity or alkalinity of your water. Ideal pH levels for swimming pools are between 7.2 and 7.8. If your pH is outside this range, you'll need to add a pH increaser or de-creaser to adjust it.

Alkalinity: This acts as a buffer, preventing rapid changes in pH. Maintaining proper alkalinity levels helps keep your pH stable.

Chlorine (or sanitizer): This is crucial for killing bacteria and algae in your pool. For chlorine pools, ensure the free chlorine level falls within a healthy range (typically 1-3 ppm). For alternative sanitizers like bromine, consult the manufacturer's recommended levels.

There's more to balancing the water chemistry than just adding chemicals. Each chemical needs to be added in specific amounts and the water tested after each addition. The balance between pH, alkalinity, and sanitizer is sensitive. It can take more than one session to get the balance correct. Generally, wait about 10 minutes after adding chemicals before testing again.

The order of adding chemicals is important, and adding an algaecide also affects the chemical balance.

