Diving into the Depths of God's Word to Share Truth, Hope, and Peace

CAPE CORAL, Fla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amidst the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, pastor Mike Ramey began writing devotions to help him process what was happening in the world as well as to be a source of inspiration to others. He has now compiled these devotionals into his new book, "Words of John, Thoughts of God: Devotions on the Epistles of St. John the Beloved."

Journeying through the epistles of John, Ramey delves into the depths of God's word to share with God's people the truth, hope, and peace found in the Bible.

"John writes in simple Greek but speaks of deep issues of faith and practice," Ramey said. "Unlike traditional 'letters,' his epistles read like a sermon from a father-teacher to his children-students. As we hear his words, we are given privy to the very thoughts of God, shared in the 'truth and love' characteristic of John's writings."

"Words of John, Thoughts of God" is founded on the Bible as God's holy inspired word written by those he chooses to speak through. The devotions found in the book show how God works among his people through his word to encourage the church on earth in its faith and practices.

Every chapter provides readers with a devotion, prayer, and words of encouragement, hand selected to help Christians in their daily walk with Christ.

"With Jesus as the focal point of our faith," Ramey said, "God and love come together, are embodied in his person, and are lived out in the lives of those who bear his name. It's all about Jesus who makes God's love real for us."

About the author

Mike Ramey has served the Church as a pastor, church-planter, Army chaplain, teacher, consultant, renewal coach, and intentional interim pastor for 40 years. He has been married to Laura for over 42 years, is father to four children, and "Pop-Pop" to six grandchildren.

