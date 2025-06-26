Divorce Doesn't Have to Break You: Divorce Transition Coach Mardi Winder-Adams Shares Five Essential Tips

Divorce is more than just signing papers. It's about navigating grief, identity shifts, financial pressures and sometimes rebuilding trust in yourself or others. Post this

"Divorce is one of the most emotionally intense and disruptive life experiences a person can go through," said Winder-Adams. "Divorce is more than just signing papers. It's about navigating grief, identity shifts, financial pressures and sometimes rebuilding trust in yourself or others."

Many turn to life coaches to help them achieve their goals and overcome challenges. In many ways, Winder-Adams' divorce coaching achieves similar results. Being overwhelmed emotionally and financially often accompanies a divorce proceeding.

Whether through her international coaching sessions, live and virtual events or her podcast "The D Shift: Redefining Divorce and Beyond," Winder-Adams equips people with tools that are both empowering and actionable. Here are five essential tips she offers for navigating the early stages of divorce:

Express Your Needs Without Anger or Blame: Use calm, clear "I" statements to communicate your needs without attacking or blaming others.

Listen and Respond, Not React: Practice active listening. Pause before responding to avoid emotional reactions and foster understanding.

Set Healthy Boundaries (And Stick to Them): Clearly define what's acceptable to you and consistently enforce those limits to protect your well-being.

Co-Parent With Grace, Even When It's Hard: Keep the focus on your child's needs. Stay respectful and collaborative, regardless of personal feelings.

Build a Support System That Lifts You Up: Surround yourself with people who support you emotionally and practically. Don't be afraid to ask for help.

"Divorce isn't just a legal process; it's an emotional transition," said Winder-Adams. "You don't just need a lawyer. There's also a need for resources in healing, self-advocacy and rebuilding."

Winder-Adams' clients range from professionals navigating high-conflict divorces to stay-at-home moms who feel overwhelmed and stuck. Her coaching is rooted in clarity, compassion and proven strategies for personal growth. In addition to one-on-one sessions, she regularly speaks at women's leadership events and hosts workshops across the U.S. and internationally, both in person and online. Many of her clients have shared their success stories, testifying to the transformative power of her coaching.

About Mardi Winder-Adams:

Mardi Winder-Adams was adopted in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada but considers Red Deer, Alberta, Canada her home. She now resides in Texarkana, Texas, for the past 22 years with her two dogs, two cats, four horses and a donkey.

She attended the University of British Columbia, Canada, where she obtained her bachelor's in education. She later completed her M. Ed through City University in Seattle, WA and worked as a teacher and behavior consultant for 12 years. She completed her training as a Credentialed Distinguished Mediator, served as a Domestic Violence Client Advocate, completed her training as an ICF and BCC Executive and Leadership Coach, Certified Divorce Transition Coach, and High Conflict Divorce Coach.

She is the host of the popular podcast 'The D Shift: Redefining Divorce and Beyond' and 'The Live Real Divorce Talks' series. She is also the founder and CEO of Positive Communication Systems, LLC.

Mardi is the best-selling author of her book From I Do to I'm Done: A Woman's Guide to Preparing for Divorce' In going through her own divorce and experiencing the emotional and financial toll of the process, Mardi recognized the challenges experienced by women throughout the process. Working with women at first as an advocate proved that women and men of all socio-economic levels struggle with divorce, life changes, managing conflict, and trying to negotiate and be heard in their personal and professional worlds. Mardi made it her life's mission to ensure women and men have the tools, understanding, and insights needed to manage difficult life issues with confidence, clarity, and on their own terms.

Mardi Winder-Adams now travels the world to In Person and Virtual Events helping men and women both personally and professionally showing them to move forward with their communication with ease and increase their self-confidence. Mardi uses real-world examples of communication skills, conflict resolution, and resilience to tackle some of the most challenging life issues.

