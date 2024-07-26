DivvyHQ Integrates With Lytho Digital Asset Management to Revolutionize Content Operations

Lytho announces its DAM now integrates with its content management platform DivvyHQ, enhancing content management. This integration offers centralized asset management, improved collaboration, increased transparency, and scalable solutions for creative teams.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lytho, the leading operations platform for marketing, content, and creative teams, is thrilled to announce that its Digital Asset Manager (DAM) now integrates with DivvyHQ, the top-tier tool for content planning and collaboration. Earlier this year, Lytho acquired DivvyHQ to add more robust content strategy and calendaring capabilities into its suite of creative operations tools.

The integration of Lytho's DAM with DivvyHQ will provide users an enhanced content creation and management experience, offering:

Centralized Asset Management: Now access, manage, and utilize your digital assets directly within DivvyHQ, ensuring that all content is stored in a single, secure location.

Enhanced Collaboration: Get your content managers and creative teams in sync with smoother workflows that reduce time spent searching for or requesting assets.

Increased Transparency: Teams can now openly share approved digital assets, making it easier to align on direction and meet deadlines.

Scalable Solutions: Grow your content operations by connecting your creative and content teams's tools, intertwining processes to maximize every effort.

"Our combination of DivvyHQ and Lytho's DAM delivers what our customers have long been asking for — a robust digital asset management solution that makes it easy to pull approved creative assets into their upcoming campaigns and content projects," said Brody Dorland, VP of marketing at Lytho. "When it comes to helping marketing, content and creative teams plan, create, and perform better together, unifying their tools is key. It provides cohesion and efficiency, which ultimately drive better results for their organizations."

In addition to Asset Management, Lytho's DAM platform also offers brand management, creative automation, and performance tracking tools. The DAM's Brand Center centralizes brand guidelines, standards, and assets that are easy to share and keep updated. Lytho's creative automation tool Tempo automates asset production so teams can make great content faster and in mass. With its powerful, customizable, and pre-approved templates, anyone can self-serve their way to personalized, on-brand content. Finally, Lytho Tracks' AI technology digitally fingerprints assets to follow their journey online, even if the assets are altered. With detailed tracking and performance data, you can optimize your creative, content, and marketing strategies and maximize the impact of your assets.

The DivvyHQ and Lytho DAM integration is now available. For more information, please visit https://divvyhq.com/dam.

About Lytho

Lytho, the leading operations platform for marketing, content, and creative teams, is on a mission to help customers achieve better content outcomes. The company was founded to remove the burden of manual proofing and expanded into content planning, creative project management, and digital asset management. The Lytho team is committed to developing innovations that streamline the creative process and improve content quality and performance. Lytho helps producers take back the power to create. All projects, feedback, assets, and more are managed in one place, so they can do magnificent work instead of managing tasks, chasing stakeholders, and clicking through folders to find assets. By configuring Lytho's suite of tools to fit each customer's process, they've helped companies like Sheetz, Nature's Way, and Kennebac Savings Bank captivate audiences, drive engagement, and elevate their brands.

Media Contact

Brody Dorland, Lytho, 1 9196788118, [email protected], www.lytho.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Lytho