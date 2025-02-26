Dixxon Honors 80th Anniversary of Iwo Jima Flag Raisers with Special Flannel Line

Inspired by the courage of the six flag raisers, Dixxon's "First to Fight" flannel features a black, gold and red colorway, reminiscent of the designated colors of the Marine Corps. A classic Dixxon removable sticker tag depicts the photograph of the brave flag raisers of Iwo Jima. Post this

Inspired by the courage of the six flag raisers, Dixxon's "First to Fight" flannel features a black, gold and red colorway, reminiscent of the designated colors of the Marine Corps. A classic Dixxon removable sticker tag depicts the photograph of the brave flag raisers of Iwo Jima.

Dixxon Flannel Co. is a Tempe, Arizona-based apparel company specializing in high-quality flannel shirts and lifestyle clothing. Inspired by motorcycle, skate, and punk rock cultures, Dixxon has built a reputation for durable, comfortable garments with classic style and modern functionality. The company is known for its limited-release product strategy and loyal fan community, and has grown from a local start-up into a global brand with customers in numerous countries.

Dixxon's limited lines are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information on the brand and its products, visit dixxon.com or it's Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube pages.

About Dixxon Flannel Co.

Dixxon Flannel Co. is a globally coveted apparel brand that "represents those who work hard and stay humble," known for superior quality, intentional design, limited-edition drops, and bold collaborations. The retailer aims to deliver premium clothing at everyday prices that the average working-class customer can afford, maintaining a rugged, counter-culture "get your hands dirty" vibe in its products and marketing. The brand is committed to empowering its customers to embrace their unique stories, offering value, comfort, style, and functionality in every stitch and every wear. To learn more, visit dixxon.com.

Media Contact

Kwyn Lowe, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 4063145120, [email protected]

SOURCE Dixxon Flannel Co.