Dixxon Honors 80th Anniversary of Iwo Jima Flag Raisers with Special Flannel Line

Flannel Honors Brave Marine Corps WWII Soldiers
PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dixxon Flannel Co., a globally coveted apparel brand that creates high-quality clothing products that express individuality and an appreciation for timeless style, is proud to announce its newest limited flannel line. To honor and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the flag raisers of Iwo Jima, Dixxon has dropped its "First to Fight" flannel, available now at Dixxon.com.
On Feb. 23, 1945, six Marine Corps members achieved immortal fame as the flag raisers in the iconic World War II photograph taken on Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, a small island in the Western Pacific. In the image, a local Arizona hero, the Gila River nation's Ira Hayes, can be seen at the far left, his hands reaching up toward the flagpole. Three of the six men featured in the photo were killed in action shortly after the photo was taken.
Inspired by the courage of the six flag raisers, Dixxon's "First to Fight" flannel features a black, gold and red colorway, reminiscent of the designated colors of the Marine Corps. A classic Dixxon removable sticker tag depicts the photograph of the brave flag raisers of Iwo Jima.
Dixxon Flannel Co. is a Tempe, Arizona-based apparel company specializing in high-quality flannel shirts and lifestyle clothing. Inspired by motorcycle, skate, and punk rock cultures, Dixxon has built a reputation for durable, comfortable garments with classic style and modern functionality. The company is known for its limited-release product strategy and loyal fan community, and has grown from a local start-up into a global brand with customers in numerous countries.
Dixxon's limited lines are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information on the brand and its products, visit dixxon.com or it's Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube pages.
About Dixxon Flannel Co.
Dixxon Flannel Co. is a globally coveted apparel brand that "represents those who work hard and stay humble," known for superior quality, intentional design, limited-edition drops, and bold collaborations. The retailer aims to deliver premium clothing at everyday prices that the average working-class customer can afford, maintaining a rugged, counter-culture "get your hands dirty" vibe in its products and marketing. The brand is committed to empowering its customers to embrace their unique stories, offering value, comfort, style, and functionality in every stitch and every wear. To learn more, visit dixxon.com.
Media Contact
Kwyn Lowe, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 4063145120, [email protected]
SOURCE Dixxon Flannel Co.
Share this article