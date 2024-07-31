DJ Brother MANIAC Launches 2024 Feed-A-Million Awards Tour and Continues Dedication to Philanthropy

DJ Brother MANIAC is a Passionate, Thought-provoking music artist. In his words, " I try to say something positive in my music. I have a love for people in general. I would like to see all people succeed in what they truly want to do. Post this

My mission is ultimately to feed a million homeless or less fortunate people through our efforts and coordination. With a reputation for creating music that resonates deeply with fans, I want to entertain and inspire people with my music and collaborate with other rappers, singers, and bands. I would like to leave people thoroughly entertained happy and inspired by any show or event the Feed-A-Million Project puts on, such as the 2024 Feed-A-Million Music Awards Tour.

2024 Feed-A-Million Awards Tour

Get ready for the Feed-A-Million (FAMM) 2024 Awards Tour, hitting Charlotte (Oct. 26), Atlanta (Nov. 9), Seattle (Nov. 23), and Washington, DC (Dec. 7)! This exciting tour will spotlight top musical talent and support local homeless charities. Artists can submit nominations by September 15, 2024, if they live within 100 miles of the tour cities. Categories include Dance/Electronic, Rap/Hip-Hop, Rock/Alternative, R&B/Soul, World Music, and Homeless Advocate. Final nominees will be revealed on October 6, 2024, with tickets available from the same date. Don't miss out as events are expected to sell out fast! For more info, visit [feedamillionhomeless.org](http://feedamillionhomeless.org) or email [email protected].

A Legacy of Giving

DJ Brother MANIAC has a storied history of philanthropy, including their impactful work with Hip Hop for the Homeless. This initiative, along with the Feed-A-Million Project, underscores a commitment to addressing homelessness through tangible action. By organizing events, raising awareness, and collecting donations, DJ Brother MANIAC has made significant strides in supporting homeless organizations and advocating for those in need.

Motivation Behind the Mission

Driven by a deep sense of empathy and social responsibility, DJ Brother MANIAC is motivated to help homeless people get off the streets and into safe homes and quality work where they can sustain themselves and their families. To encourage positive outcomes for those who are less fortunate and may have fallen on hard times. In his words, "I was homeless for periods in my life so I know what it's like to be there and how hard it is to get the help you need once you are in that situation. Also when I see our Supreme Court criminalizing the homeless who sleep on the streets when there are no beds available in shelters, the USA is the richest country in the world, yet we have nearly 1 million homeless people, and many are Veterans, this should not be, that's my motivation to do more, and to help more people."

About DJ Brother MANIAC

DJ Brother MANIAC is a Passionate, Thought-provoking music artist. In his words, " I try to say something positive in my music. I have a love for people in general. I would like to see all people succeed in what they truly want to do, so long as that thing does not cause harm to themselves or others. I truly want my music to reach as many people as possible, and hopefully, in the process, any success I gain will enable me and my Feed-A-Million Project, to help other Homeless organizations and advocates to get the most people off the streets as possible. The more money we raise, the more people we can hire, and we can truly feed and assist the one million people."

For more information about the Feed-A-Million Awards Tour, and upcoming music releases, or to get involved with the Feed-A-Million Project, visit [http://feedamillionhomeless.org] (http://feedamillionhomeless.org) or follow DJ Brother MANIAC on

-Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/people/Major-Cameron/pfbid02ZMBJUZGspr5hW7MqKXTH7gB2X5eDZEuXHDqyXJkbgV5Sh8yigGCF3cSNh7fHRZxJl/

-Twitter: https://x.com/Brother_MANIAC

Major Cameron invites everyone to join him in this impactful journey, where music meets compassion. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who need it most. Stay tuned for updates and find out how you can be a part of this transformative effort.

Media Contact

Major Cameron, Feed-A-Million Project, 1 9809990109, [email protected], https://feedamillionhomeless.org

SOURCE DJ Brother MANIAC