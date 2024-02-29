DJ Khaled x Aurezzi Introduce Luxury, 24-Karat Oral Care to the World

Personal reviews are factored heavily into the evaluation and the positive feedback from clients and caregivers is a testament to our dedication to our mission statement – Caring for Families Like Only Family Can. Post this

"We the best, so we brush with the best. Aurezzi is much more than a luxury oral care brand, it's a lifestyle that seeks to empower. It's the oral gold standard," says DJ Khaled. "With Aurezzi, your daily routine becomes an opportunity to boost confidence and well-being, and to brush off anything that's keeping you from succeeding. I resonate with that vision and am excited to take this company to the next level."

Aurezzi's founder, Noel Abdayem, is an entrepreneur and dentist recognized for pioneering the sustainable oral care industry with his company, the Humble Co. Inspired by the "one for one" movement, Abdayem envisioned selling environmentally friendly bamboo toothbrushes with a similar charitable concept. He successfully propelled the Humble Co. to international acclaim, reaching markets in the U.S., Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and his home country, Sweden. In 2021, the company was listed on Nasdaq in Sweden under the name Humble Group (publ), with a current market cap of over $500 million.

With Aurezzi, Abdayem is expanding his entrepreneurial endeavors by venturing into another uncharted area of oral care: the luxury sector. In this new era, Abdayem has joined forces with consumer product experts Joakim Grip and Alexander Ruckemann to establish Aurezzi as the gold standard of oral care. Catering to individuals who want to turn a mere routine into an elevated ritual, the trio felt a partnership with DJ Khaled aligned with the brand's goals and artistic vision.

"I am elated to announce DJ Khaled's role as a stakeholder in Aurezzi," says Abdayem. "We admire Khaled for his success, his work ethic, and his motivational energy. Together we will make the Aurezzi brand synonymous with luxury and see that it lives up to its gold standard status."

ABOUT THE PRODUCT LINE:

TOOTHBRUSH

Aurezzi's toothbrush collection is designed to bring ease and luxury to the process of brushing your teeth. With an octagonal handle design, thoughtfully plated with 24K gold, a perfect cleaning angle is ensured. A brush head containing more than 5000 bristles densely packed together ensures that teeth and gums get the cleaning they deserve, providing superior plaque removal and reduced gingivitis. [Price $59.00]

TOOTHPASTE

A rich and creamy toothpaste that leaves a unique sensation and a golden taste in your mouth. With 24K gold particles and hydroxyapatite — one of the components of tooth enamel — it can help rebuild the surface of your teeth. A fresh sensory experience with unique whitening capabilities. [Price $39.00]

MOUTHWASH

This advanced alcohol-free formula containing 24K golden particles inhibits bacteria and remineralizes teeth, preventing cavities. It reduces tooth sensitivity and creates that golden glow on your teeth. Its mild and refreshing mint taste leaves your mouth feeling fresh all day, without it feeling dry. [Price $39.00]

GOLD-PLATED STAND

All Aurezzi products go above and beyond both style and comfort. The 24K gold-plated toothbrush stand is no exception to the rule. [Price $49.00]

GIFT SET

The Aurezzi Gift Set features the 24K gold-plated toothbrush, gold-infused toothpaste and mouthwash, and gold-plated toothbrush stand—a curated ritual of opulence that's perfect for gifting. [Price $171.00]

ABOUT AUREZZI:

Aurezzi was founded in 2023 by Noel Abdayem, the visionary dentist and entrepreneur renowned for pioneering sustainable oral health care through The Humble Co. Crafted in Switzerland, Aurezzi transcends conventional oral care with distinct materials and elegant design. Its flagship product, the 24K gold-plated toothbrush, along with gold-infused toothpaste and mouthwash, epitomizes luxury, elevating everyday rituals and transforming the oral care experience. Discover the epitome of luxury in oral care with Aurezzi, where each product is crafted to inspire confidence, well-being, and success. Aurezzi - the gold standard of oral care. For more information, please visit www.Aurezzi.com.

ABOUT DJ KHALED:

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House. He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and double-platinum "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. The latter propelled his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams.

Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group—a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19, U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album – which bears his birth name – Khaled Khaled [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], preceded by two chart-busting bangers alongside frequent collaborator Drake, namely "POPSTAR" and "GREECE."

