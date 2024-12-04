djTAO Debuts with New Single "Close To You," A Celebration of Timeless Love and Cultural Fusion

"The song is a bridge between generations and cultures, connecting the rich legacy of American R&B with the infectious energy of Afrobeat," says djTAO. "It's a love letter to music's ability to bring people together." Post this

In collaboration with a talented South African vocalist, djTAO has crafted an authentic yet contemporary experience, infusing the track with heartfelt emotion and global appeal. "Close To You" marks djTAO's first foray into music production. Known for his electrifying DJ sets at events like the James Beard Foundation Awards and New York Knicks celebrations, djTAO now adds producer to his illustrious career.

"This debut is just the beginning," he explains. "I'm excited to explore this fusion of classic R&B with Afrobeat and Amapiano influences in future releases."

"Close To You" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

About djTAO:

djTAO is an innovative DJ and producer with a passion for blending genres and creating experiences that resonate globally. With roots in finance and entertainment, his journey is a testament to creative evolution and cultural storytelling. Please visit djtao.com and follow djTAO at @Iamdjtao to learn more.

