DLAC proudly announces the annual award winners for 2025

The Community Advancing Digital Learning announces annual award recipients at the DLAC Ignite 2025 Conference.

DURANGO, Colo., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DLAC is thrilled to announce our 2025 awards program winners, recognizing a few of the incredible leaders, schools, and organizations that are improving student opportunities and outcomes.

Award recipients are:

Individual Excellence in Digital Learning Award – Megan Hanley

Megan Hanley's work with ASU Prep's Digital+ microschool programs has made a significant impact on K-12 education by creating a fresh, student-centered model that allows young people to realize new levels of ownership in their learning. Under Megan's leadership, ASU Prep Digital+ has grown from an experimental 19-student program to serving more than 200 students in just three years, and it's easy to see why the program is so appealing. It offers a personalized, flexible pathway to college and careers, and students are encouraged to develop practical skills in settings that are both meaningful and relevant to them.

DLAC Research Impact Award – Michael K Barbour

Michael Barbour is Professor of Instructional Design and Director of Faculty Development for the College of Education and Health Sciences at Touro University California. He has been involved with K-12 distance, online, and blended learning for almost three decades as a researcher, evaluator, teacher, course designer, and administrator. Michael's research focuses on the effective design, delivery, and support of K-12 distance, online, and blended learning; including how regulation, governance, and policy can impact effective learning environments. His background and expertise have resulted in invitations to testify before legislative committees and consult with departments of education around the world.

DLAC Unsung Super Star Award (Individual) – Don Cannon

Don Cannon has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to challenge and improve upon traditional models of education, particularly in the context of online K-12 learning. As a Special Education Paraprofessional at New Code Academy Elementary School, Don has redefined what it means to connect, support, and inspire students in a virtual learning environment. His innovative practices and commitment to creating meaningful connections have transformed the educational experience for students with diverse needs, providing a model for excellence in online education.

DLAC Unsung Super Star Award (Individual) – Dr. Shanaya Anderson

Shanaya Anderson is Director of online learning at Aldine ISD in Texas, where she runs 18 campuses where virtual instruction is being delivered by dozens of teachers. Her work demonstrates the importance of innovative programs that operate within traditional school districts, and the need for people like her who work quietly and behind the scenes to create options and opportunities for students. Shanaya's work also highlights the ways in which she and her district focus on the needs of students who need it most, supporting students in their progression towards graduation.

Unsung Super Star Award (School/District) – Odyssey Online Learning, South Carolina

There are few challenges harder than transforming a school, but the combination of a new school leader and support from the charter authorizer can make it happen.

When Ashley Owings assumed leadership of Odyssey Online Learning in 2020, the school was facing a bleak future. The school's report card rating was Unsatisfactory, and the graduation rate was a concern as well. Without significant improvements, the school risked closure. In the years since Mrs. Owings took over, the results have been remarkable. In just three years, Odyssey Online Learning's graduation rate has more than doubled. What's even more inspiring is that many of the students who graduated thought they had little chance of earning a high school diploma. These are students who, once lost in the traditional school system, have now walked across the stage and transitioned into their adult lives with a high school diploma in hand.

Spirit of DLAC Award – Katie Allison

As Executive Director at iSucceed Virtual Schools in Idaho, Katie Allison demonstrates the spirit of community in her own school because she leads by showcasing her teachers, staff, and students. She extends that community aspect by linking her online charter school to all charter schools in Idaho in her leadership roles with the Association of Charter School Leaders. Her dedication to fostering growth and connection across the entire K-12 online learning community embodies the very spirit of DLAC.

We thank all the awardees for their contributions to helping students reach their full potential!

About DLAC

DLAC is a nationwide community of forward-thinking K-12 digital educators and leaders committed to student-centered learning through innovative, flexible solutions.

We represent a broad spectrum of ideas and approaches to digital learning. Through purposeful collaboration, research, and advocacy, we are working to create the best learning experiences and outcomes for all students.

