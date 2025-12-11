DLAC Releases New National Report Calling for Modernization of Federal School Meal Programs to Serve Online Students

The Community Advancing Digital Learning (DLAC) publishes new research urging Congress and USDA to update school nutrition policies so all eligible students—including those attending virtual public schools—can access federally supported meals.

DURANGO, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Community Advancing Digital Learning (DLAC) today released a new report, Don't Let Online Students Go Hungry: Modernizing the School Lunch Program to Serve All Students, revealing that more than half a million income-eligible virtual public-school students are currently denied access to federally subsidized school meals due to outdated "congregate setting" requirements. Despite the National School Lunch Program's 80-year mission to support child health and reduce hunger, students who learn online remain excluded from benefits available to their peers in brick-and-mortar schools.

The report highlights the scale of the issue: at least one million students attend full-time virtual public schools, and more than half would qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Families surveyed described higher grocery costs—often $200 more per month—and in some cases felt forced to return children to in-person schools solely to access school breakfasts and lunches.

DLAC's analysis shows the impact goes beyond meals. Because virtual families have little incentive to complete eligibility paperwork, free and reduced-price lunch (FRL) counts are consistently underreported. As a result, virtual schools may be missing more than $40 million in federal Title I dollars and substantial state funding tied to poverty metrics.

The study notes that modernizing these programs is both possible and already proven. During COVID-19, federal waivers enabled non-congregate meal service, grab-and-go distribution, and parent pick-up - approaches that successfully reached millions of students. The nationwide rollout of summer EBT further demonstrates the feasibility of delivering nutrition support outside traditional school settings.

Don't Let Online Students Go Hungry urges Congress and USDA to update federal rules to allow non-congregate meal options, support states with implementation, address funding distortions through a GAO study, and modernize data-reporting and accountability systems.

DLAC emphasizes that these changes do not require creating new meal programs - only extending existing benefits to eligible students who have been unintentionally left out. Aligning school nutrition policy with today's learning models would improve student health, reduce food insecurity, and ensure equitable access to long-standing federal nutrition supports.

The full report is available at: https://www.deelac.com/insight/dont-let-online-students-go-hungry/

Further discussions about the effort to modernize meals availability for online students will be held at the DLAC Ignite Conference in Sacramento, CA, on Feb 18-20.

About DLAC

DLAC is a nationwide community of forward-thinking K-12 digital educators and leaders committed to student-centered learning through innovative, flexible solutions.

We represent a broad spectrum of ideas and approaches to digital learning. Through purposeful collaboration, research, and advocacy, we are working to create the best learning experiences and outcomes for all students.

Media Contact

Lauren Mass, DLAC, 1 970-880-9979, [email protected], www.deelac.com

SOURCE DLAC