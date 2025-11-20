DLM Media Announces National Partnership with the Moose Fraternity to Deliver Preferred DIRECTV Pricing and Ongoing Charitable Support

"We're thrilled to partner with the Moose Fraternity and bring exclusive benefits to their lodges nationwide," said Babak Motamedi, CEO of DLM Media. Post this

As part of the partnership, DLM Media has also committed to making quarterly donations to the Moose Fraternity to help further its longstanding missions of supporting communities, children, seniors, and families in need through its various programs.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Moose Fraternity and bring exclusive benefits to their lodges nationwide," said Babak Motamedi, CEO of DLM Media. "This collaboration not only supports their members but also amplifies the impact of their charitable initiatives. It's a great example of how technology partnerships can give back in meaningful ways."

The Moose Fraternity, founded in 1888, has a rich tradition of community service and fellowship. Its members contribute millions of dollars annually to support children in need at Mooseheart Child City & School and seniors members at Moosehaven Retirement Community, as well as countless local charities throughout North America.

"We're grateful for DLM Media's generosity and support," said Moose International CEO Scott Hart. "Their ongoing commitment will help us continue to make a difference in the lives of those who depend on our programs."

This partnership represents DLM Media's growing mission to align with nonprofit organizations and community networks nationwide. The company aims to replicate this model with other service-based organizations to deliver both cost-saving media solutions and ongoing charitable contributions.

About DLM Media

DLM Media is a national provider of commercial television and digital media solutions, specializing as an authorized reseller of DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS for restaurants, bars, offices, and nonprofit organizations. The company partners with brands and associations to create impactful programs that combine technology with community benefit.

About the Moose Fraternity

The Moose Fraternity is a fraternal and service organization founded in 1888, dedicated to caring for children, seniors, and communities. With over 1,300 lodges across North America, the organization provides social, recreational, and philanthropic programs that strengthen families and communities.

Media Contact

