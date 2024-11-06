DLM Media Launches "Give-Back" Program Supporting Fire Departments with Exclusive Access to Premium TV and Sports Programming

"We are excited to launch a program that directly supports firefighters by giving them access to premium entertainment at a unique price," said Babak Motamedi, head of DLM Media. "This is our way of showing appreciation for the people who put their lives on the line to keep us safe every day." Post this

The initiative plans to work closely with firehouses in Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, and other municipalities across the state. Given the early positive reception of this "give-back" program, DLM Media is preparing for an eventual expansion throughout the Southwest, with a national rollout anticipated in 2025.

Features of the Program:

• Preferred Pricing: Access to premium TV and sports programming at special rates designed to fit the unique budgets and needs of fire departments.

• Donations: For every firehouse that joins the program, DLM Media will make a donation to meet the department's immediate or long-term needs.

• Top-Tier Entertainment Options: Firefighters gain access to the widest array of sports and entertainment channels, ensuring quality downtime during demanding shifts.

• Tailored Solutions: The program offers both immediate and long-term support, with flexible options to address the specific needs of each participating firehouse.

This initiative is a step forward in DLM Media's longstanding support of public service organizations, aiming to make firehouses across the country a more enjoyable and comfortable place for firefighters to recharge. The company's commitment to giving back through this program reflects its appreciation for the vital work done by fire departments nationwide.

About DLM Media

Headquartered in Phoenix, DLM Media is the leading provider of commercial television services for gaming and hospitality industries. Led by Babak Motamedi, the company has grown to serve over 4,000 commercial establishments nationwide, offering unparalleled service and innovation.

