DLM Media Offers Seamless Solutions as Telephone Companies Transition Away from Video Services

In response, DLM Media has formed strategic partnerships with numerous internet service providers (ISPs) across the country to offer verified video solutions for customers facing the loss of their commercial video programming. This includes one of the nation's largest privately owned ISPs, which plans to end its video services by the end of 2024.

To ensure a smooth transition, DLM Media has begun converting the commercial video subscribers from this ISP and others to its platform, providing alternative solutions that minimize disruption to both businesses and their patrons.

"As telcos phase out their video programming services, DLM Media is dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for customers," said Babak Motamedi, founder of DLM Media. "We are collaborating closely with ISPs to transition their commercial video subscribers to our platform, ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality video content."

This transition reflects the evolving landscape of telecommunications, where video distribution is becoming less of a priority for telcos. DLM Media is stepping in to provide video solutions and more that ensure consumers and businesses are equipped with competitive options for commercial cable television services.

For more information, please visit https://www.dlmmediallc.com/.

About DLM Media

Headquartered in Phoenix, DLM Media is the leading provider of commercial cable television services for gaming and hospitality industries. Owned by Babak Motamedi, the company has grown to serve over 4,000 commercial establishments nationwide, offering unparalleled service and innovation.

