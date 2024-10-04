DLM Media Reaches Milestone of Servicing Over 90% of Casinos and Gaming Establishments in the United States

DLM Media, a leader in commercial video programming, is proud to announce that it has reached a major milestone of servicing over 90% of casinos and gaming establishments across the United States. In 2019, Babak Motamedi, founder of DLM Media, acquired Sports Direct, one of the original six T.V. for business providers in the country. At that time, Sports Direct serviced one enterprise gaming organization.
PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DLM Media, a leader in commercial video programming, is proud to announce that it has reached a major milestone of servicing over 90% of casinos and gaming establishments across the United States. In 2019, Babak Motamedi, founder of DLM Media, acquired Sports Direct, one of the original six T.V. for business providers in the country. At that time, Sports Direct serviced one enterprise gaming organization.
Motamedi has propelled the company's growth in just a few years. His entrepreneurial vision and resilience led to the creation of a business strategy that allowed DLM Media to scale rapidly, specifically during the challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the financial pressures gaming operations were under when casinos and gaming floors were nearly shut down, Motamedi utilized a program to make it more affordable for these establishments to maintain T.V. programming services. This ultimately allowed these venues to provide uninterrupted entertainment to patrons despite the pandemic's impact.
"I'm incredibly proud of my team and the growth we've achieved in such a short period of time," said Motamedi, owner of DLM Media. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and innovation that have driven us forward. This is a significant achievement for DLM Media."
Today, there are approximately 1,300 gaming establishments across the U.S., and DLM Media proudly services over 1,100 of them.
"The team behind Sports Direct has always been available to meet our time-sensitive needs and consistently adds value to the relationship," said Tony K., a long-term client of DLM Media.
As the company continues to expand its footprint, DLM Media remains dedicated to being the leading provider of commercial cable television services across the country.
About DLM Media
Headquartered in Phoenix, DLM Media is the leading provider of commercial cable television services for gaming and hospitality industries. Owned by Babik Motamedi, the company has grown to serve over 1,100 casinos and gaming establishments nationwide, offering unparalleled service and innovation.
