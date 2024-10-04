DLM Media Reaches Milestone of Servicing Over 90% of Casinos and Gaming Establishments in the United States

"I'm incredibly proud of my team and the growth we've achieved in such a short period of time," said Motamedi, owner of DLM Media. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and innovation that have driven us forward. This is a significant achievement for DLM Media." Post this

Today, there are approximately 1,300 gaming establishments across the U.S., and DLM Media proudly services over 1,100 of them.

"The team behind Sports Direct has always been available to meet our time-sensitive needs and consistently adds value to the relationship," said Tony K., a long-term client of DLM Media.

As the company continues to expand its footprint, DLM Media remains dedicated to being the leading provider of commercial cable television services across the country.

For more information, please visit https://www.dlmmediallc.com/.

About DLM Media

Headquartered in Phoenix, DLM Media is the leading provider of commercial cable television services for gaming and hospitality industries. Owned by Babik Motamedi, the company has grown to serve over 1,100 casinos and gaming establishments nationwide, offering unparalleled service and innovation.

Media Contact

Grace Fuerte, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 602-332-8652, [email protected]

SOURCE DLM Media