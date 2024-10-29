DLM Media Recognized as Leading Provider of Entertainment Solutions Across All Levels of Government from Local to Federal

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our armed forces and government agencies," said Babak Motamedi, head of DLM Media. "We are committed to bridging the gap and ensuring that premium content is delivered to those who serve, no matter where they are. Post this

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our armed forces and government agencies," said Babak Motamedi, head of DLM Media. "We are committed to bridging the gap and ensuring that premium content is delivered to those who serve, no matter where they are. From local municipalities to federal operations, our role is to provide seamless entertainment and communication solutions that enhance the daily lives of government employees and service members."

The company also provides services to numerous other federal and state entities, including U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, post offices, veteran centers, presidential libraries, youth detention centers, U.S. district courts, and more.

With decades of experience and a proven track record, DLM Media has become a trusted partner, serving all branches of government with high-quality entertainment and communication solutions. Its extensive reach and dedication make DLM Media a vital resource for agencies and institutions across the country.

For more information add website www.sportsdirectllc.com/

About DLM Media

Headquartered in Phoenix, DLM Media is the leading provider of commercial cable television services for gaming and hospitality industries. Led by Babak Motamedi, the company has grown to serve over 4,000 commercial establishments nationwide, offering unparalleled service and innovation.

