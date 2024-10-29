DLM Media Recognized as Leading Provider of Entertainment Solutions Across All Levels of Government from Local to Federal

DLM Media Proud to Provide Comprehensive Entertainment Solutions to Government Agencies Nationwide
PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DLM Media, a leading provider of entertainment solutions, is proud to serve all levels of government, from local municipalities to federal agencies. With a strong commitment to delivering premium content, DLM Media has become the largest provider of video programming to military and government personnel, offering essential entertainment to those serving the nation.
As the preferred service provider, DLM Media works with a broad spectrum of government entities, including, but not limited to, law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Department of Justice, correctional facilities, the U.S. Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and the National Guard. The company also supplies video programming for the USS Gerald R. Ford, the most powerful warship in the U.S. Navy.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our armed forces and government agencies," said Babak Motamedi, head of DLM Media. "We are committed to bridging the gap and ensuring that premium content is delivered to those who serve, no matter where they are. From local municipalities to federal operations, our role is to provide seamless entertainment and communication solutions that enhance the daily lives of government employees and service members."
The company also provides services to numerous other federal and state entities, including U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, post offices, veteran centers, presidential libraries, youth detention centers, U.S. district courts, and more.
With decades of experience and a proven track record, DLM Media has become a trusted partner, serving all branches of government with high-quality entertainment and communication solutions. Its extensive reach and dedication make DLM Media a vital resource for agencies and institutions across the country.
For more information add website www.sportsdirectllc.com/
About DLM Media
Headquartered in Phoenix, DLM Media is the leading provider of commercial cable television services for gaming and hospitality industries. Led by Babak Motamedi, the company has grown to serve over 4,000 commercial establishments nationwide, offering unparalleled service and innovation.
Media Contact
Grace Fuerte, DLM Media, 1 602-332-8652, [email protected], https://www.sportsdirectllc.com/
SOURCE DLM Media
Share this article