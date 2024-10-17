DLM Media Secures National Partnership with CETV Now, Expanding Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Network

"Our goal is to provide businesses with an innovative and efficient way to engage with their audiences," said Babak Motamedi, owner of DLM Media. Post this

DLM Media will manage the nationwide expansion of CETV Now, drawing on its expertise in digital content management and distribution. In 2025, DLM Media aims to build a network of sub-dealers to expedite the installation and upkeep of CETV Now screens, providing businesses across the country with a seamless solution for digital out-of-home advertising.

"Our goal is to provide businesses with an innovative and efficient way to engage with their audiences," said Babak Motamedi, owner of DLM Media. "By partnering with CETV Now, we are delivering a powerful platform to venues nationwide, allowing businesses to increase sales through targeted, venue-based advertising. Our role as the master dealer ensures businesses can rely on us for everything from installation to ongoing service."

DLM Media will handle all aspects of service fulfillment for CETV Now, including installation, programming, and maintenance. Businesses opting into CETV Now's network will benefit from DLM Media's comprehensive support, ensuring their digital screens remain operational and that content is continually updated. DLM Media will also provide technical support, responding to any content or network-related issues.

"Through this partnership, businesses now have access to a turnkey solution that delivers measurable results," said Motamedi. "Advertising directly in venues where consumers are already spending time offers a unique advantage over traditional platforms. This partnership allows us to bring that advantage to businesses nationwide."

DLM Media's national infrastructure will play a key role in expanding CETV Now's network. The partnership ensures venues across the U.S. can quickly integrate CETV Now's digital screens, delivering dynamic advertising content throughout the day. Businesses will have the flexibility to promote high-margin items, run seasonal campaigns, or communicate key updates to their customers via digital screens.

As DOOH advertising continues to grow, DLM Media and CETV Now are well-positioned to lead the market with a solution that benefits both businesses and consumers. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the digital out-of-home industry, combining DLM Media's expertise in service fulfillment with CETV Now's rapidly expanding network.

About DLM Media

Headquartered in Phoenix, DLM Media is the leading provider of commercial cable television services for gaming and hospitality industries. Owned by Babak Motamedi, the company has grown to serve over 4,000 commercial establishments nationwide, offering unparalleled service and innovation.

