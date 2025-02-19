DLM Media Teams Up with Major Charitable Organization to Support Community Initiatives

"Partnering with such a historic and impactful organization allows us to leverage our expertise in providing TV entertainment to large enterprise organizations to support their mission," said Seth McGinnity, General Counsel for DLM Media. Post this

As part of its commitment to community impact, DLM Media will make an initial donation upon the activation of each location's service. The company will also contribute monthly donations for the duration of the partnership.

With a long history of philanthropy, the nonprofit donates millions annually to causes such as diabetes research, cancer support, and children's welfare. Nearly 800,000 members across the U.S. support a variety of charitable causes, ensuring that 100% of funds raised are invested directly in the communities they serve.

"Partnering with such a historic and impactful organization allows us to leverage our expertise in providing TV entertainment to large enterprise organizations to support their mission," said Seth McGinnity, General Counsel for DLM Media. "Our services not only reduce operational expenses but also enable the nonprofit to allocate more funds toward their charitable initiatives, making a lasting impact on communities nationwide."

"We're thrilled to partner with an organization that shares our values and commitment to helping people," McGinnity said. "This collaboration allows us to support their mission while creating tangible change in local communities."

This initiative reflects DLM Media's broader commitment to supporting nonprofits, with plans to replicate similar models with additional organizations.

For more information, please visit http://dlmmediallc.com/.

About DLM Media

Headquartered in Phoenix, DLM Media is the leading provider of commercial television services for gaming and hospitality industries. Led by Babak Motamedi, the company has grown to serve over 4,000 commercial establishments nationwide, offering unparalleled service and innovation.

Media Contact

Grace Fuerte, DLM Media, 1 602-332-8652, [email protected], https://dlmmediallc.com/

SOURCE DLM Media