DM Consulting and Syncrolift Lead Dry Dock Technological Advancements

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipyards should take advantage of the technological advances that avail themselves to this industry. In recent years there have been several exciting developments that show great promise to improve the speed, safety, reliability, and costs of drydocking techniques. Shipyards Stuck in the 20th Century The latest innovations available allow shipyards to be more competitive in the maritime industry. By comparison, frenzied adoption of modern technologies has permeated nearly all industries in this modern age, but one industry that remains relatively unchanged by new advances is the drydocking industry.