DMD Systems Recovery Earns 25% Improvement in B Corp™ Score for Sustainable ITAD Services

B Lab awards a Certified B Corporation™ to businesses that meet rigorous social and environmental performance standards, accountability, and transparency to balance profit and purpose. To be certified, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, which measures a company's social and environmental impact across several domains, including its effect on workers, community, environment, and customers.

"Our journey to not only attain but exceed our B Corp certification score reflects our core belief that businesses can and should operate for the greater good," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. This achievement is a direct outcome of our team's unwavering dedication to our reuse-first business model and our collective efforts to foster a more sustainable and equitable world. We are immensely proud of this milestone and the positive impact we continue to make."

Acknowledging DMD's achievement, Jodi Beasley, Senior Director of Community at B Lab U.S. & Canada commented, "DMD's improvement in their B Corp score is a clear indicator of their dedication to exceeding high social and environmental performance standards. Their success is a powerful example of how businesses can effectively drive positive change and serve as a force for good."

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

About B Lab U.S. & Canada:

B Lab U.S. & Canada is a partner in the B Global Network, a unified group of global, regional, and national organizations that power a business movement as a force for good. A historic global culture shift is underway to harness the power of business to help address society's greatest challenges. Our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. B Lab certifies companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. Our vision is an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet.

For more information, visit usca.bcorporation.net, http://www.bcorporation.net, http://www.bimpactassessment.net, http://www.b-analytics.net and http://www.benefitcorp.net.

