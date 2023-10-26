DMD Systems Recovery, Inc. Launches New Facility in Texas

This expansion is due to DMD's explosive growth and underscores its commitment to meeting current and future clients' needs and leading innovation in the ITAD industry. Post this

"We are incredibly excited to establish our presence in Austin, a city known for its tech-forward mindset and innovative spirit," said Aaron Zeper, DMD's CEO. "This expansion allows us to meet increased service demands, improve geographical proximity, reduce environmental impact, and position us as the ITAD of choice for clients who want an ITAD solution crafted for governance and compliance across all assets, all locations. Our tailored approach incorporates our six core services, ensuring that our clients receive solutions optimized for their specific needs."

DMD's new Austin facility has undergone rigorous audits for R2v3 and NAID AAA certifications, reaffirming the company's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest industry standards.

By positioning itself strategically with its new facility, DMD aims to further cement its reputation as a trusted ITAD partner for enterprises across the country, driving responsible reuse and recycling of IT assets.

About DMD Systems Recovery, Inc:

DMD Systems Recovery, Inc. (DMD) provides IT Asset Disposition solutions adhering to the most rigorous environmental and security standards to deliver confidence for companies who value our world and their reputation. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

