DMD Systems Recovery is Recognized in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for ITAD for the Second Time

We believe DMD's inclusion in the Market Guide reflects our commitment to sustainable, secure ITAD solutions through our Reuse First™ approach. As a Certified B Corporation, DMD continues to set high standards of verified social and environmental performance within the industry.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "Our clients increasingly look to DMD for a governed ITAD solution centered on sustainability, and we're demonstrating that a Reuse First™ approach can deliver both environmental and strategic value. We believe being mentioned in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for ITAD reinforces our commitment to our clients, the community, and the planet. I couldn't be prouder of the entire DMD team for making this vision a reality."

Trusted by Fortune 5000 and Cloud 500 companies, DMD provides flexible, customized service configurations, ensuring each client receives solutions tailored to their specific needs, with a consistent focus on sustainability and security. DMD's ITAD Enterprise Agreement (EA) offers a comprehensive approach that integrates services, terms, and outcomes into a united, governing solution. Our services are backed by industry-leading certifications, including R2v3, NAID AAA, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, underscoring our dedication to responsible ITAD practices.

For a limited time, DMD is offering complimentary access to the 2024 Gartner ITAD Market Guide. Visit https://www.dmdsystems.com/2024-gartner-itad-market-guide to request your free copy.

Gartner® Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used here in with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition, Rob Schafer, Christopher Dixon, 7 November 2024.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

