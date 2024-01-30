DMD Systems Recovery is the Only ITAD Honored with 2024 Real Leaders Impact Award

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. Recognized by Real Leaders as a 2024 Top Impact Company.

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD), the largest B Corp certified IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services provider, secures recognition from Real Leaders as the only ITAD company named on the 2024 Top Impact Companies List. This achievement is a testament to DMD's dedication to protecting clients' reputations and the world with complete IT asset sustainability.

DMD offers tailored solutions in the ITAD field, primarily for Fortune 5000 and Cloud 500 companies. These solutions span pivotal IT categories, including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. As a certified B Corp, DMD upholds the highest commitments to people and the planet and is one of the few reuse-first-focused ITADs.

"At DMD, being recognized as a top impact company by Real Leaders acknowledges the successful alignment of our core values with our business practices," states Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "We are dedicated to creating a meaningful, enduring impact on the environment and delivering responsible solutions to our clients. We provide the only transparent ITAD solution focused on reuse which is one hundred percent congruent with our commitment to sustainability, creating a meaningful, enduring impact on the environment, and delivering responsible solutions to our clients – governance for all assets, all locations."

Real Leaders®, a globally esteemed media company and CEO network, also a Certified B Corp, celebrates its sixth year of recognizing the world's top impact companies dedicated to driving positive change. With over 500 applications from 15+ countries, the awards ranked privately-owned companies by asking 30 questions within 6 categories of I.M.P.A.C.T (Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation) to vet and rank companies based on those parameters.

In addition to the new I.M.P.A.C.T categories, the awards debuted five new awards such as: Most Valuable Mission, Most Innovative Model, Most Impactful People, Best Collaboration, and Most Transparent.

"After five successful years of producing the go-to list of the 'Top Impact Companies' it was time for Real Leaders to expand its mission by growing an impact awards community that preserves its integrity while scaling its impact," said Kevin Edwards, Real Leaders' General Manager.

A special "Real Leaders UNITE" awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2023 to honor the winners.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

About Real Leaders:

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized and advocated that businesses take more responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact. Our mission is to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

