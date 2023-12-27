DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. Releases Its 2022 Impact Report

The 2022 Impact Report illuminates DMD's dedication to its team, clients, community, environment, and governance, highlighting the company's efforts in delivering services that are not only efficient but also ethical and sustainable. Post this

In this inaugural report, DMD structured the document to unite two distinct classes of information: Social Impact and ESG. Traditional Social Impact information is external, qualitative information describing values, approach, and action, while ESG is rooted in internal, quantitative information measuring specific items.

In the report, DMD's achievements across various domains are showcased, including efforts to minimize environmental impact, enhance data security, ensure compliance with stringent industry standards, and make a positive contribution to society.

"At DMD, our commitment to complete responsibility is the foundation of everything we do," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "The 2022 Impact Report embodies this principle, demonstrating our total accountability for the results we deliver to our clients. It's about providing maximum protection for their interests and the environment, reinforced by our stringent data security and compliance measures. Being a B Corporation is integral to our identity, symbolizing our dedication to transparency and excellence in social and environmental practices."

DMD invites its clients, partners, and the broader community to access, review, and explore the 2022 Impact Report, to gain a deeper understanding of the company's significant impact and steadfast commitment to ethical business practices.

To explore DMD's 2022 Impact Report and understand the full scope of the company's influence and commitment, visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com/2022-impact-report.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

