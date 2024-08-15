DMD Systems Recovery Named a 2024 Top Workplace in Arizona

Winning the 2024 Arizona Top Workplace Award for the second time is because DMD and our leadership care about our people. Post this

"Winning the 2024 Arizona Top Workplace Award for the second time is because DMD and our leadership care about our people," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "This achievement is driven by the valuable feedback from our teammates, which we will continue to use to enhance our company for our teammates, clients, and stakeholders. We create an environment where every teammate feels comfortable sharing their ideas, concerns, and feedback. In fact, they understand that every teammate is a source of innovation and adaptation, which is key to becoming the best ITAD provider in the industry. DMD's success is built on the strength of our team, and we remain committed to fostering a culture where everyone feels heard, valued, and appreciated."

Additionally, CEO of DMD, Aaron Zeper, was named to the Sun Devil 100 which celebrates the achievements of degreed ASU alumni who own or lead businesses across the globe. Spanning industries and locations, the university has an impressive history of entrepreneurship and leadership from its students and alumni, and the Sun Devil 100 awards program invites these innovative leaders back to campus for a celebration in their honor.

Companies for the Class of 2024 are ranked by their percentage increase in gross sales and revenue with DMD ranked as #10 in the largest category.

Aaron Zeper, DMD's CEO, is an ASU alumnus, having graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Barrett, The Honors College.

"Being recognized on the ASU Sun Devil 100 list is a proud moment, both personally and for DMD," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "It's an honor to be acknowledged by my alma mater, and it's incredibly rewarding to see DMD's success highlighted among so many innovative businesses. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I'm excited to continue supporting the next generation of ASU graduates as they embark on their own journeys."

To see a list of all honorees for this year's class of the Sun Devil 100, visit http://alumni.asu.edu/events/sun-devil-100.

About DMD Systems Recovery, Inc:

DMD Systems Recovery, Inc. (DMD) provides IT Asset Disposition solutions adhering to the most rigorous environmental and security standards to deliver confidence for companies who value our world and their reputation. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: http://www.dmdsystems.com.

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About the Arizona State University Alumni Association:

The ASU Alumni Association was formed in 1894, less than 10 years after the founding of the Arizona Territorial Normal School (ASU's original predecessor) and almost 20 years before Arizona became a state. The association is the university's oldest support group. For more than 125 years, the ASU Alumni Association has advanced the interests of the university's alumni and served as a lifelong connection between the university and graduated Sun Devils throughout the state, across the country and around the world. Today, the ASU Alumni Association serves more than 600,000 Sun Devils around the world. For more information, visit alumni.asu.edu.

Media Contact

Lizzie Ronning, DMD Systems Recovery, LLC., (858) 663-3692, [email protected], https://www.dmdsystems.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE DMD Systems Recovery, LLC.