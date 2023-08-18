DMD Systems Recovery Named on 2023 CRN Fast Growth 150 List for Third Consecutive Year

DMD achieved this rapid growth through the successful adoption of a "reuse-first" model designed to adapt to the ever-evolving market landscape for the promotion of the circular economy. Tweet this

DMD achieved this rapid growth through the successful adoption of a "reuse-first" model designed to adapt to the ever-evolving market landscape for the promotion of the circular economy. This innovative approach extends the lifecycle of IT assets, minimizing waste, and prioritizing the sustainable use of resources while upholding the most rigorous of data security environmental standards. DMD's ITAD solutions are applied across all IT asset classes and all locations to the Fortune 5000 companies and Cloud 500 companies they serve.

"Being named on the CRN Fast Growth 150 list for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor", said Aaron Zeper, DMD's CEO. "It's a testament to the tireless dedication and exceptional efforts of the entire DMD team, living out our core values of accountability, integrity, protection, and smart decisions. Our growth is more than a measure of success; it echoes our mission to protect the environment, one IT asset at a time. Through our ITAD solutions, we continue advancing toward a more sustainable future for both our clients and our planet."

"With the highly competitive and rapidly growing IT industry, CRN's 2023 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving landscape," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "All of the companies on this year's list represent the very best in business intelligence and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, sustained growth is an attainable achievement in even the most chaotic business climates.

