DMD Systems Recovery Named on 2024 Inc. 5000 List for the Eighth Time

"Securing a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year is a powerful testament to the value our clients find in the services our team delivers," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "Each year, our mission to protect our environment through responsible IT asset disposition only grows stronger. This recognition is not just about growth; it's about our commitment to making a meaningful impact on both our clients and the planet. I'm incredibly proud of our team for their dedication to data security, environmental stewardship, and customer satisfaction. Their hard work continues to drive our success and solidify DMD's leadership in the ITAD industry. Thank you to our team and our customers for being part of this journey with us."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

