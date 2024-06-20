DMD Systems Recovery Named on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List for Second Time

DMD's recognition on the CRN Solution Provider 500 for the second time highlights the company's rapid growth and unwavering commitment to sustainable and secure ITAD services. Post this

DMD's recognition on the CRN Solution Provider 500 for the second time highlights the company's rapid growth and unwavering commitment to sustainable and secure ITAD services. Serving Fortune 5000 and Cloud 500 companies, DMD deploys its Reuse First™ ITAD solutions across all IT asset classes and locations, offering flexible and customized service configurations tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. This comprehensive approach ensures clients receive seamless and effective ITAD services, emphasizing sustainability and protection at every stage.

"We are incredibly honored to be named on the CRN Solution Provider 500 for the second time," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD Systems Recovery. "Our clients continue to adopt our ITAD solution with a focus on governance. We are changing the ITAD industry, teaching corporations that ITAD is a service and a Reuse First™ approach benefits our environment and our future. Being able to change the industry, and deliver an improved experience for our clients, while being a B Corporation focused on our environment and our community, means we are making a difference to all our stakeholders. The entire DMD has delivered, and I am extremely proud."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lizzie Ronning, DMD Systems Recovery, LLC., (858) 663-3692,

[email protected], www.dmdsystems.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE DMD Systems Recovery, LLC.