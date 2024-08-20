DMD Systems Recovery Recognized on CRN® 2024 Fast Growth 150 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

DMD's inclusion on the CRN Fast Growth 150 highlights the company's continued rapid expansion and steadfast dedication to delivering sustainable and secure ITAD services. Post this

DMD's inclusion on the CRN Fast Growth 150 highlights the company's continued rapid expansion and steadfast dedication to delivering sustainable and secure ITAD services. Trusted by Fortune 5000 and Cloud 500 companies, DMD implements its Reuse First™ ITAD solutions across all types of IT assets and locations. By providing flexible, customized service configurations, DMD ensures that each client receives tailored solutions designed to meet their specific needs, with a focus on sustainability and security at every step of the process.

"Being named on the CRN Fast Growth 150 list for the fourth time in a row demonstrates the consistency of our team's dedication and outstanding work," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "I'm excited, though not surprised, by the success of our innovative strategy and consistent execution. The ITAD industry has needed a solution that prioritizes both reputation protection and a focus on governance and simplicity. This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. Our entire organization is centered on our mission of protecting the environment one IT asset at a time through our Reuse First™ ITAD services, continually pushing toward a more sustainable future for both our clients and the planet."

"Companies spotlighted on the 2024 Fast Growth 150 leveraged extensive technology expertise along with innovative business strategies to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the curve in the always-changing IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "This achievement demonstrates an exemplary commitment to success, agility in the face of rapid industry change, and creative strategies that drive lasting results.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com.

