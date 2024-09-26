DMD Systems Recovery Releases 2023 Impact Report with New SASB and GHG Insights

This year's report introduces dedicated sections on SASB Standards and GHG Analysis, reinforcing DMD's commitment to transparency and sustainable business practices. Post this

As the only Reuse First™ ITAD provider, DMD stands out by prioritizing sustainability through extending the lifecycle of IT assets wherever possible. This unique approach sets DMD apart as a leader in responsible asset disposition, aligning its practices with its core mission to protect client interests and the planet.

In this second annual report, DMD continues to balance Social Impact and ESG by providing both external, qualitative insights—such as the company's values and actions—and internal, quantitative data, including detailed performance metrics around environmental impact and data security. The report showcases DMD's achievements in reducing environmental impact, enhancing data security, maintaining compliance with stringent industry standards, and contributing positively to society.

"DMD's commitment to responsibility goes beyond words—it's embedded in our actions," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "The 2023 Impact Report highlights our unique Reuse First™ approach, which sets us apart by prioritizing the sustainable lifecycle of IT assets. We are proud to showcase how our transparent practices, stringent data security, and adherence to compliance standards not only safeguard our clients but also contribute to a more sustainable future. Being a leader in ITAD means consistently raising the bar for environmental and social impact."

DMD invites its clients, partners, and the broader community to access the 2023 Impact Report, offering an in-depth view of the company's impact and steadfast commitment to ethical business practices.

To explore DMD's 2023 Impact Report, visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com/2023-impact-report.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

