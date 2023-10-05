DMG Investments' Air Albany Development Slated for Completion Summer of 2024

Real estate development and investment firm DMG Investments has announced that its new residential development, Air Albany, is slated for completion in the summer of 2024.

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate development and investment firm DMG Investments has announced that its new residential development, Air Albany, is slated for completion in the summer of 2024. As DMG Investments' second apartment complex development in Albany following its Auden Albany project, the Air will boast 136 apartments with 255 beds.

"We're very excited to be moving closer to the completion of Air Albany," said DMG Investments CEO Jacky He. "It's a privilege to bring new housing inventory to market in a community we have developed close ties with and see great potential in."

Air Albany is located at 1211 Western Avenue in Albany, NY. The project's architect is Razak Associates and its General Contractor is Eastern Companies.

The property will soon announce the tenants who will be opening in the building's retail spaces on the ground floor.

More info about Air Albany can be found at: https://airalbany.com/

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

Media Contact

Media Team, Fifth Avenue Brands, 1 8886027566, [email protected], fifthavenuebrands.com

SOURCE DMG Investments