DMG Investments Resolves Legal Dispute on 1211 Western Ave Development in Albany

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMG Investments, LLC has announced that it has resolved its legal dispute with Trinity Building and Construction Management Corp. over DMG's 136 unit multifamily development at 1211 Western Avenue in Albany, NY.

Under the terms of the resolution, neither party admits fault nor will receive financial compensation from the other. Trinity will discharge its mechanics lien on the property in the amount of $5.7M.

The resolution of the dispute paves the way for DMG Investments to promptly complete construction of the property, named Air Albany.

Located at 1211 Western Avenue, Air Albany will bring state of the art amenities and modern living to the city's growing community. The property will also feature two retail spaces occupied by the first Insomnia Cookies in Albany and DP Dough.

More info about Air Albany can be found at: https://airalbany.com/

