DMG Productions Adds New Video Production Subscriptions for Businesses Worldwide

DMG Productions provides high-quality, state-of-the-art video production services and capabilities, helping businesses engage with audiences and resonate with viewers. These subscription-based offerings have the power to increase visibility and drive new business.

Backed by a suite of award-winning video producers, writers, editors, and other creatives, DMG Productions provides a myriad of services to help businesses widen their reach and attract new customers, ultimately leading to increased revenue.

DMG Productions' subscription-based video services provide a cost-effective solution for producing high-quality video content – especially for those who do not have the resources to invest in costly in-house video production services.

Organizations will have access to DMG Productions as an extension of their own team. Through this partnership, DMG Productions' subscription-based video plans align with the individual goals, needs, and budget of each organization, saving businesses time and money, while removing the headache from the equation.

This level of flexibility and scalability ensures that businesses can produce video content that represents their brand, while meeting the needs of their target audience – building trust and driving growth at the same time.

"Over the last decade, we've built relationships with major networks and content partners around the world. Our experience and expertise enable us to offer services that businesses might otherwise not have access to. We are excited to bring these new subscription plans to the public, while continuing to strengthen our partnerships," said Dustin Schwarz, Programming Director for DMG Productions.

About DMG Productions:

For more than 15 years, DMG Productions' seasoned team of editors, writers, directors, and producers have been developing and delivering superior content and storylines for its programs and partners. Today, DMG remains dedicated to creating outstanding digital media and corporate video content, and to delivering trustworthy information-based programming.

For more information, please visit dmgproductions.com/subscriptions or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.DMGProductions.com

