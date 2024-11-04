DMV Distributing Expands And Prosource Wholesale® Signs New Lease At Riverside Tech Park In Frederick

Wine and spirits distributor enlarging footprint to 23,040 square feet of space, and home remodeling showroom franchisee opening new business in 9,000 square foot space
FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. John Properties, Inc. has signed leases with two companies totaling more than 32,000 square feet of space at Riverside Tech Park, a 70-acre business community in Frederick, Maryland. DMV Distributing, LLC, which has been a tenant in the park since 2018, leased 23,040 square feet which represents an 8,520 square foot expansion for the wine and spirits distributor. The company intends to move approximately 10 employees to the new space at 8450 Broadband Drive later this year. Dennis Boyle and Graham Sevy of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant. In addition, Prosource of Frederick leased 9,000 square feet of space in the same building and expects to begin operations in early 2025, with Ashleigh Kiggans of MacRo Commercial Real Estate representing the company. Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord in both transactions.
Founded by Alan Emery in 2016, DMV Distributing services stores and restaurants throughout the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Delaware region with a curated selection of specialty wines and liquors including brandy, gin, rum, tequila, and vodka. The group, which also organizes special events and tastings throughout the region, signed its first lease with St. John Properties for 4,500 square feet in 2018, and has rapidly expanded to 23,040 square feet of space.
"Our business is steadily growing, and it was important to expand our presence at Riverside Tech Park to carry more inventory," Emery said. "The building's immediate access to major highways such as Interstates 70 and 270 enable our drivers to efficiently reach customers throughout the local region. The open space layout and multiple dock doors allow us to access and distribute products in a timely manner."
Prosource of Frederick franchise owners Steve and Diane Weiss are partnering with their daughter and son-in-law, Paige Weiss Zesati and John Zesati to establish the business. The showroom will feature over 50,000 product choices including private label and name brand carpet, hardwood, ceramic, luxury vinyl tile, laminate, and more. Prosource will exclusively serve trade professionals such as builders, remodelers, installers, designers and realtors. In addition to floor coverings, the showroom will be a one-stop shop offering kitchen and bath design, cabinets, countertops and installation supplies to help trade pros deliver successful projects for their clients. The build-out will house five employees and, in addition to a showroom, will be utilized for storage, logistics and office space.
"The Prosource Wholesale concept is based on understanding and meeting the unique needs of trade professionals and their clients for any home remodeling project," Weiss explained. "The flexible nature of the one-story building meets our requirements, and it was important to find a location near an expanding population and close to major highways. We captured everything we wanted at Riverside Tech Park."
Earlier this year, St. John Properties completed construction of 8440 and 8450 Broadband Drive, representing the conclusion of construction in the 70-acre business community located near MD Routes 26 and 15/340 in Frederick. The two new flex/R&D buildings combine for approximately 103,000 square feet and bring the business community to capacity with 14 buildings totaling more than 750,000 square feet. Riverside Tech Park is more than 96 percent leased.
"Companies like DMV Distributing and Prosource Wholesale choose Frederick's Riverside Tech Park for its strategic positioning within two major population centers, a robust labor market and a higher quality of life," explained Matt Holbrook, Regional Partner for St. John Properties. "DMV Distributing's evolution and continued growth is indicative of many tenants who start with small spaces, expand multiple times, and realize the distinct business advantages of maintaining a presence in the business community. The flexible spaces in our buildings, free parking and proximity to major highways caught the attention of Prosource of Frederick, which is a common refrain among new companies joining our portfolio."
"St. John Properties continues to develop speculative commercial space throughout our Central Maryland and Northern Virginia portfolio in anticipation and support of the growth of businesses. We are extremely pleased to extend our long-term relationship with DMV Distributing and begin a new journey with Prosource of Frederick," Holbrook added.
Riverside Technology Park is located adjacent to the National Cancer Institute and Frederick National Lab for Cancer Research, a mile from the recently expanded Frederick Municipal Airport (considered the second busiest general aviation airport in Maryland); two miles from I-70 and Fort Detrick (home to U.S Army Medical Research and Development Command); three miles from I-270; 35 miles to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH); 40 miles from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, and within an hour's drive to Dulles International, Baltimore-Washington International and Reagan National Airports.
Founded in 1971, St. John Properties, Inc. is one of the nation's largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms. The company is distinguished by its commitment to customer service, achievements in green building, and top-rated workplace culture. Throughout St. John Properties' 53-year history, the company has developed more than 24 million square feet of flex/R&D, office, retail, and warehouse space and has investments in over 3,000 residential units. The company proudly serves more than 2,600 clients in Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Utah, and Wisconsin. For more information about the company, visit http://www.sjpi.com.
