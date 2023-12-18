DNA-Encoded Library Screening: The Art of Campaign Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology - a powerful methodology for small-molecule drug discovery. The featured speakers will share X-Chem's DEL screening experience, with an emphasis on tailoring DEL campaigns to specific targets and project goals.
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology in drug discovery, showcasing tailored campaigns, parallel screening and innovative hit identification for challenging targets. DEL technology is a powerful methodology for small-molecule drug discovery. In this webinar, the featured speakers will share X-Chem's DEL screening experience, with an emphasis on tailoring DEL campaigns to specific targets and project goals.
In contrast to traditional high-throughput screening, a DEL screening campaign consists of multiple parallel screening conditions, allowing more shots on goal as well as deep profiling of the enriched hits' selectivity and binding mode. This webinar will highlight several successful examples that benefited from the judicious design of parallel screening conditions.
- For challenging targets, it is often necessary to rigorously characterize target protein activity and optimize screening buffers, which has proved crucial for effective hit identification
- Moreover, there are new screening methods for discovering compounds with novel mechanisms of action, including covalent inhibitors and molecular glues
- These examples illustrate how innovative thinking and a sophisticated approach to DEL screening campaign design can bring success to challenging drug discovery projects
To discover tailored DEL campaigns and innovative hit identification for challenging targets, join X-Chem experts, Dr. Zhen Chen, Ph.D., senior principal research scientist, and Anthony Keefe, Ph.D., senior vice president, Alliance Management and Innovation, for the live webinar on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 10 a.m. EST (4 p.m. CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit DNA-Encoded Library Screening: The Art of Campaign Design.
