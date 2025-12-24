DNA Medicine Institute Awarded IDIQ Contract with $151B SHIELD

"We are pleased to leverage our unique innovative science and engineering capabilities to defend and advance the capabilities of our warfighters," said Eugene Chan, MD, President of DMI. Post this

DMI is at the forefront of solving challenging research and engineering problems through innovation. DMI is committed to pioneering state-of-art technologies that bridge the gap between science and engineering. Our

capabilities span research, product development, and manufacturing. We are well suited for problems that require out of the box thinking. In contrast to conventional contract R&D companies, we have the ability to come up with solutions that transcend the performance and possibilities of typical solutions.

