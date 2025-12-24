DNA Medicine Institute Awarded IDIQ Contract with $151B SHIELD

Efforts to provide agile, innovative capabilities for the warfighter
BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DNA Medicine Institute, Inc. (DMI) is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.
"We are pleased to leverage our unique innovative science and engineering capabilities to defend and advance the capabilities of our warfighters. It is an honor to be selected as one of the companies to defend the country with our breadth of advanced technology," said Eugene Chan, MD, President of DMI.
DMI is at the forefront of solving challenging research and engineering problems through innovation. DMI is committed to pioneering state-of-art technologies that bridge the gap between science and engineering. Our
capabilities span research, product development, and manufacturing. We are well suited for problems that require out of the box thinking. In contrast to conventional contract R&D companies, we have the ability to come up with solutions that transcend the performance and possibilities of typical solutions.
