DNA Vibe Appoints Maria Del Rio as Chief Marketing Officer

Del Rio most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Chromatic Technologies (CTI), a global leader in smart packaging and color-changing innovations for major CPG brands. She brings more than 25 years of experience driving transformative growth and innovation for startups and Fortune 500 companies alike. She credits her ability to grow companies from seed to scale to the innovation and process discipline she developed in marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and The Coca-Cola Company, which she later expanded at Kimberly-Clark, Molson Coors, and CTI.

"Maria is a proven make-it-happen marketing winner and team builder," said Perry Kamel, founder and CEO of DNA Vibe. "Maria's marketing prowess was forged in the leadership ranks of Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble, where she successfully navigated multiple Global brand launches and proved herself as an elite Special Forces operator of marketing. A native of Venezuela with extensive international experience, Maria also has an uncommon grasp of the cultural nuances required to resonate across diverse mass markets. We are thrilled she is turning her talent on for us and are confident her leadership will help realize our vision with aplomb."

One of Maria's first charges will be to lead marketing for DNA Vibe's groundbreaking community-based manufacturing initiative, with the grand opening of its Las Vegas LAMP (Local Advanced Manufacturing Pod) scheduled for later this year. Through its groundbreaking LAMP initiative, DNA Vibe is creating its products in and with the communities it serves, restoring economic opportunity, vitality, and security to communities nationwide. "I'm proud and energized to be part of leading such an exciting and historic initiative," said Maria, "this initiative is a new model of purpose-driven innovation, one that restores vitality and opportunity to communities while improving lives through regenerative technology."

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is a US Manufacturer of patented regenerative wearable technologies helping people live their best lives. DNA Vibe's wearables are trusted by elite pro athletes and top trainers, health professionals, and everyday moms, dads, grandparents and kids to reduce pain, accelerate recovery, enhance performance, and enrich quality of life. www.DNAVibe.com

