DNA Vibe Named Parity's Official Community Transformation Partner; Expands SHINE Partnership for Women Athletes Nationwide

DNA Vibe's expanded partnership with Parity strengthens SHINE's ability to reach more athletes, more communities, and more families, while addressing long‑standing inequities in sports science, recovery, and wellness.

"For too long, performance and recovery tools have been built around a narrow definition of the athlete," said Perry Kamel, CEO of DNA Vibe. "SHINE was created to change that. By expanding our partnership with Parity, we're accelerating a future where every athlete, regardless of gender, background, or level of play, has access to regenerative tools that help them feel better, perform better, and live better. In the spirit of inclusion, we also consider and include performing artists as athletes."

Women athletes experience higher rates of chronic pain, greater susceptibility to overuse injuries, and unique recovery needs tied to hormonal and inflammatory patterns. Yet most performance research and recovery protocols have historically been built around male physiology. DNA Vibe's regenerative wearable technology is designed for every body and helps prevent injury, accelerate recovery, and support mental and emotional wellness without drugs or side effects. This makes it especially meaningful for women and girls who have been underserved by traditional systems for far too long.

As the official Community Transformation Partner of Parity, DNA Vibe will work alongside Parity athletes to integrate SHINE programming directly into communities nationwide, ensuring access not just at the elite level, but for the next generation of girls and women in sports.

Through this expanded partnership, Parity athletes will serve as co‑architects of SHINE's next chapter, shaping programming, informing research, and leading community activations that bring regenerative wellness to athletes nationwide.

"Parity athletes know what it means to push through barriers, and they know what's possible when those barriers are removed," said Leela Srinivasan, CEO of Parity. "Together with DNA Vibe, we're expanding SHINE in a way that elevates athlete leadership, strengthens communities, and ensures that performance and recovery tools are accessible to all."

Athlete Voices Leading the Way

"As a girl dad, I've seen firsthand how young women are often overlooked when it comes to training and recovery," said Jason Sehorn, former NFL cornerback and SHINE ambassador. "SHINE is changing that. This partnership is giving athletes and communities access to tools that can transform their health, their confidence, and their future."

Pro football player and Parity athlete Lois Cook added, "Women athletes have always had to adapt to systems that weren't built for us. SHINE flips that script. This partnership gives us a voice, a platform, and the tools we need to perform and recover at our best — and it brings those benefits to the next generation too."

A Movement With Community at Its Core

The expanded partnership will accelerate SHINE's community‑based manufacturing and distribution efforts, enabling more athletes — from elite competitors to high school students — to access high‑quality recovery tools that support long‑term well‑being while fueling community prosperity.

Timed to National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the announcement underscores both organizations' shared commitment to closing gender gaps in health, performance resources, and opportunity, and to building stronger, healthier communities through women's sports. This moment affirms SHINE as a movement powered by regenerative technology, led by athletes, and designed to accelerate performance, recovery, and community vitality for all.

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is a purpose-driven company and a pioneer of patented regenerative wearable technology. Its mission is to make the world a better place, one better life and one better community at a time. All DNA Vibe wearables are manufactured through its transformative community-based manufacturing network, supporting local jobs and community economic vitality. DNA Vibe products are trusted by elite athletes, health professionals, and everyday moms, dads, grandparents, and kids to reduce pain, accelerate recovery, enhance performance, and improve quality of life. Learn more at www.dnavibe.com.

About Parity, a Group 1001 Company

Parity is the leading platform for professional women's athlete partnerships. With a mission to close the gender income gap in sports and beyond, Parity connects brands with a diverse network of more than 1,400 women's sports athletes across 85+ sports, including 300+ Olympians and Paralympians. Through sponsorship activations, content collaborations, and strategic advisory, Parity helps brands authentically engage the most trusted voices in sports today. For more information, visit www.paritynow.co or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

