DNA Vibe Slated to Make History With Opening of First‑Ever Humanitarian Product Assembly Operation in an Active Conflict Zone

"We are deeply grateful for the regeneration DNA Vibe's LAMP model is helping us activate. There is no classic economic ROI calculation for this work. The return on our investment is lives and community, not dollars. It's priceless." Tuscia Shmorhun‑Hawrylyshyn. Post this

The Ivano‑Frankivsk LAMP marks a historic milestone as the first known instance of a civilian company establishing an assembly operation inside a conflict zone for reasons unrelated to war production.

MoveUkraine co‑founder Patricia "Tuscia" Shmorhun‑Hawrylyshyn worked closely with DNA Vibe and regional civic, business, health, and wellness leaders, including the governor of Ivano‑Frankivsk, to bring the LAMP model to the region.

"We are deeply grateful for the regeneration DNA Vibe's LAMP model is helping us activate," Shmorhun‑Hawrylyshyn said. "There is no classic economic ROI calculation for this work. The return on our investment is lives and community, not dollars. It's priceless."

From 50 Units to a Movement

The partnership began when DNA Vibe donated 50 Jazz Bands to support veterans and civilians in local rehabilitation centers.

"While we knew many residents were suffering from the physical and psychological toll of the conflict, we had no idea how regenerative the Jazz Bands would be for the community," Shmorhun‑Hawrylyshyn said. "The feedback was extraordinary. Demand quickly grew far beyond the 50 devices in our hands."

DNA Vibe founder and CEO Perry Kamel said the logistical challenges of shipping thousands of devices into a war zone led to a breakthrough.

"The complexity was staggering," Kamel said. "That sparked the 'aha moment': What if MoveUkraine could assemble the Jazz Bands locally in their own LAMP facility? As this month's unboxing shows, the answer was yes."

The Largest Unboxing in History

Today's drop of the "mini‑lamp" facility in Ukraine is being shared via video with those attending the McCloskey New Venture Competition at the University of Notre Dame, as part of the South Bend‑Elkhart Region's IDEA Week. Its pending unboxing — the largest and most consequential unboxing in history — and the ribbon cutting that will take place once operations begin will both be livestreamed globally.

Once operational, the Ukraine LAMP will be capable of producing up to 1,000 Jazz Band devices per month — assembled in Ukraine, for Ukraine, by Ukrainians. A ribbon‑cutting ceremony will mark the official opening.

To prepare for launch, DNA Vibe hosted Ukraine‑based operations supervisor Iryana Pletenchuk at its Colorado headquarters for two weeks of intensive, hands‑on training across every stage of the assembly process. She has since returned to Ivano‑Frankivsk to lead the operation.

A Paradigm Shift in Manufacturing — Born Out of Crisis

The Ukraine LAMP deployment advances DNA Vibe's vision for a community‑based manufacturing network, a departure from the traditional centralized mega-factory model. Instead of producing everything in one location and shipping globally, the LAMP model enables communities to make what they need, where they need it — generating local economic vitality, employment, and ownership.

"Perhaps the most meaningful benefit of the Ukraine LAMP is the hope it restores as we activate regeneration," Kamel said. "We didn't set out to make history. We set out to help people who are hurting. Our partners at MoveUkraine asked a simple question that sparked this milestone, proving we are stronger together."

"In the eyes of our community, and now the world, DNA Vibe's LAMP model represents the most significant manufacturing innovation since Henry Ford's assembly line because it is helping our people and community to heal and restore hope. If you can do those two things in a war zone, you can do it just about anywhere," Shmorhun‑Hawrylyshyn said.

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is a Colorado‑based regenerative wearables company pioneering a distributed, community‑based manufacturing model through its network of Local Advanced Manufacturing Pods (LAMPs). The company's mission is to make the world a better place — one better life, and one better community, at a time.

About MoveUkraine

MoveUkraine is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting the physical and emotional recovery of Ukrainians affected by the ongoing war, providing housing for the internally displaced, and connecting innovative health solutions with the people and rehabilitation centers that need them most.

About the DNA Vibe Jazz Band

The DNA Vibe Jazz Band is a wearable regenerative wellness technology that uses multi‑modality light and vibration therapy to support pain relief, physical recovery, and mental and emotional wellness. For Ukrainians living under the stress of sustained conflict — including parents, children, and wounded veterans — the Jazz Band has provided measurable relief at a time when access to traditional options is limited and the overuse of pain medication is a growing concern.

Media Contact

Lana McGilvray, DNA Vibe, 1 5129708310, [email protected], www.dnavibe.com

SOURCE DNA Vibe