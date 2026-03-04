DNA Vibe spotlights SHINE, its purpose‑driven movement, as the World Pro Ski Tour Championships' official performance and recovery partner, March 6-8

For information on how your high school or collegiate ski team can receive its complimentary, no‑obligation Jazz Band donation from NFIM, please contact [email protected]. Post this

Discover and experience DNA Vibe's award‑winning regenerative wearables inside the official onsite DNA Vibe Recovery Lounge.

Learn about the SHINE Movement and why DNA Vibe is committed to bringing elite‑level recovery technology to the alpine community—on‑snow, in training, and off‑season—to help athletes and fans perform at their full potential, prevent injury, improve recovery, stay active, and enjoy the mountain lifestyle longer.

Create and take home a complimentary Jazz Band Mega‑Vibe (a $450+ value) at DNA Vibe's "Mini‑LAMP" demo (Local Advanced Manufacturing Pod), and explore the community‑based production breakthrough powering the SHINE Movement.

Meet, honor, and hear from legendary and emerging skiers, athletes, trainers, coaches, performing artists, musicians, and champions of sports, music, health, and community at press conferences, curated fireside conversations, and music‑powered activations.

Celebrate the power of regeneration—and the debut of DNA Vibe's newest wearable, the Disco—at the Welcome to SHINE Press Conference at W Aspen.

Glam it up at Friday evening's festive '70s‑themed disco dance party and contest at the W, hosted by DJ Kaitlin Sutton. Featuring the new Disco wearable, designed to keep you moving and grooving like never before, with four regenerative modes, sleek magnetic wireless charging for uninterrupted recovery in motion, and a first‑of‑its‑kind skin‑friendly adhesive that "sticks anywhere."

Enjoy Saturday evening performances at the renowned Aspen Art Museum, featuring the Sam Grisman Project, the nationally touring ensemble celebrating the acoustic legacy of David Grisman and Jerry Garcia, and acclaimed DJ, singer, violinist, and producer Esther Anaya, who will deliver a high‑energy fusion of live performance and DJ artistry.

Honor a historic commitment to alpine athletes nationwide. DNA Vibe and the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM), through the SHINE Movement, will provide Jazz Band regenerative wearables to every athlete in the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club and to every college and high school ski team across the United States. The gift represents approximately 10,000 devices dedicated to performance and recovery.

In addition to the 60+ elite skiers competing in this year's WPST Aspen Mountain Race, DNA Vibe is flying in a roster of all‑star athletes, performing artists, and celebrity influencers to highlight how the SHINE Movement and cross‑community alliances accelerate human potential.

Featured Speakers and Special Guests

Perry Kamel, founder & CEO, DNA Vibe

Maria del Rio, Chief Marketing Officer, DNA Vibe

Dr. Pete Hilgartner, Chief Operating Officer, National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM)

Lindsey Galloway, Sports, Health & Wellness, Travel, and Business Reporter

Leela Srinivasan, Women's Sports Advocate and CEO, Parity

Esther Anaya, International DJ, Singer, Violinist, and Producer

"Adapt" – Best Breakout Streamer 2025

Kaitlyn Harsch, NCAA Alpine Skier, University of Colorado

Katie Brim, Paralympic Gold Medalist and Two‑Time World Champion Handcyclist

Mikaela Mayer, World Champion Boxer and Sports Illustrated's 2025 Boxer of the Year

Nicole Heavirland, Olympian and Team USA Rugby Sevens and Fifteens Player

Vanessa McFarlane, Freeride World Qualifier (FWQ/IFSA) Snowboarder

Jonathan Hamm, former NFL player, #1 Ranked Super-Heavyweight Amateur Boxer (United States: 2011)

To request an invitation to participate in SHINE during WPST's Aspen Mountain Race, or to request an interview with DNA Vibe or any of this year's special guests or performers, please contact Lana McGilvray at [email protected] or 512‑970‑8310.

About the World Pro Ski Tour

The World Pro Ski Tour is a professional dual slalom circuit format featuring the world's fastest men and women alpine ski racers competing head-to-head for a large purse prize. Combining world-class competition, fan engagement, and destination events, the WPST continues the legacy of professional ski racing in North America with modern energy and global reach. Visit worldproskitour.com.

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is a purpose-driven company and a pioneer of patented regenerative wearable technology. Its mission is to make the world a better place, one better life and one better community at a time. All DNA Vibe wearables are manufactured through its transformative community-based manufacturing network, supporting local jobs and community economic vitality. DNA Vibe products are trusted by elite athletes, health professionals, and everyday moms, dads, grandparents, and kids to reduce pain, accelerate recovery, enhance performance, and improve quality of life. Visit DNAVibe.com.

About The National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM)

The National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM) is a nonprofit organization advancing evidence-based, integrative approaches to health, recovery, and human performance. Founded by physician and Air Force veteran Dr. Peter Demitry, NFIM provides scientific oversight, practitioner education, and guidance on patient access to safe, effective therapies that complement conventional medicine and improve real-world outcomes.

NFIM serves as the independent scientific and ethical steward for the SHINE Initiative, ensuring regulatory compliance, evidence-based evaluation, and transparent administration of charitable distributions. NFIM operates independently of commercial manufacturers and does not endorse or market medical products. Learn more at NFIM.org.

