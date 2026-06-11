DNA Vibe to Kick Off WFA Recovery Wearable Program at DC Divas Game

"For years, women football players have continued to grow this sport through passion and commitment. This initiative directly supports the athletes behind that growth."— Lisa King, Commissioner of the WFA. Post this

This effort is made possible through the DNA Vibe SHINE Movement and the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine (NFIM). Through SHINE, NFIM will donate a DNA Vibe Jazz Band regenerative wearable to participating WFA athletes. The products are manufactured by DNA Vibe, and the donations are funded through the generosity of NFIM donors and philanthropic supporters, including Giving Amplified.

The league-wide rollout will officially kick off on June 13 when Cook and her team, the DC Divas, host the Tampa Bay Inferno in Washington, D.C. The game will be broadcast on All Women's Sports Network (AWSN) and Amazon Prime. As part of the launch, approximately 140 players from the DC Divas and Tampa Bay Inferno will receive Jazz Bands during this special game-day gifting event.

Founded in 2009, the WFA supports more than 2,500 athletes across professional and amateur teams nationwide. The league has played a major role in advancing women's football, including national championship broadcasts on ESPN and other major networks, championships hosted in NFL stadiums, and helping athletes advance into NFL coaching and scouting roles.

"For years, women football players have continued to grow this sport through passion and commitment," said Lisa King, Commissioner of the WFA. "This initiative directly supports the athletes behind that growth. We're excited to work with DNA Vibe to help bring these recovery resources to players throughout the WFA community."

This effort reflects the broader mission of the DNA Vibe SHINE Movement, which focuses on expanding access to regenerative wellness technology for athletes and communities nationwide, with support from NFIM and its philanthropic partners.

"This really started with Lois," said Perry Kamel, founder and CEO of DNA Vibe. "She believed in the product, wanted other women athletes to experience it themselves, and helped create something that could now positively impact players across the league. We're proud to support the WFA and the athletes continuing to grow women's football nationwide."

Cook said the program reflects the importance of making recovery resources more accessible for women athletes.

"I started using the Jazz Band because I genuinely found value in it as an athlete," said Cook. "To now see that relationship has grown into something that can support players across the WFA is incredibly special to me. Women athletes deserve access to tools and resources that help them recover, perform, and stay healthy throughout their careers."

The program also builds on DNA Vibe's ongoing collaboration with Parity, the premier platform for professional women athlete partnerships.

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is a purpose-driven company and pioneer of patented regenerative wearable technology. Its mission is to make the world a better place, one better life and one better community at a time. All DNA Vibe wearables are manufactured through its transformative community-based manufacturing network, supporting local jobs and community economic vitality. DNA Vibe products are trusted by elite athletes, health professionals, and everyday moms, dads, grandparents, and kids to reduce pain, accelerate recovery, enhance performance, and improve quality of life. Learn more at www.dnavibe.com

About the Women's Football Alliance

The Women's Football Alliance (WFA) is the largest, longest-running, and most competitive women's tackle football league in the world. Founded in 2009, the WFA supports more than 2,500 athletes nationwide and has helped advance women's football through national broadcasting partnerships, NFL collaborations, and historic milestones across the sport.

About Parity, a Group 1001 Company

Parity is a women's sports consultancy focused on professional women athlete partnerships. With a mission to close the gender income gap in sports, Parity connects brands with a diverse network of more than 1,400 women's sports athletes across 85+ sports, including 300+ Olympians and Paralympians. Through sponsorship activations, content collaborations, and strategic advisory, Parity helps brands authentically engage the most trusted voices in sports today. For more information, visit www.paritynow.com, or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lana McGilvray

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lana McGilvray, Purpose Worldwide for DNA Vibe, 1 5129708310, [email protected], www.dnavibe.com

SOURCE Purpose Worldwide for DNA Vibe