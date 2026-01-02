DNA Vibe Unveils SHINE: A Movement Created to Unlock Human Potential and Community Vitality

"SHINE is rooted in DNA Vibe's mission to make the world a better place, one better life and one better community at a time." Perrry Kamel, founder and CEO, DNA Vibe Post this

"SHINE is anchored in DNA Vibe's mission to make the world a better place, one better life and one better community at a time," said DNA Vibe founder and CEO Perry Kamel."It's guided by a core belief that human potential is unlocked when physical, mental, and emotional health are restored, and when local communities are revived. Too often, talent is limited not by ability, but by gaps in access, recovery, opportunity, and support. SHINE exists to close those gaps. By uniting recovery, performance, and community-based manufacturing, we're removing the barriers that separate people from their potential and helping communities become engines of long-term vitality. Together, SHINE's growing community of like-minded leaders is focused on turning that belief into measurable, lasting impact. SHINE is a movement of historic consequence."

According to Joe Green, Business Development Executive, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, "We are very excited that DNA Vibe chose Las Vegas for the historic SHINE launch and this incredible campus. The potential of those in the greater Las Vegas area has never been greater. We are grateful that DNA Vibe recognizes all the champions in our community and has stepped up to help us power their potential. We are clearly stronger together and ready for the next inning."

Guests who join DNA Vibe for the SHINE launch and the opening of its Las Vegas campus will:

Learn how SHINE works as a system—connecting recovery, performance, and community-based manufacturing to create lasting individual and economic resilience

Hear directly from athletes, coaches, health leaders, and community partners who are actively participating in and shaping the SHINE movement.

Experience SHINE in action, including regenerative technology demonstrations, athlete-driven training and recovery sessions, and a behind-the-scenes look at LAMP manufacturing – the most significant manufacturing innovation since Henry Ford's assembly line.

While Tuesday night is the official SHINE launch, the movement began more than a year ago, when many of the special guests attending the kickoff first pledged their support and began helping SHINE:

Deliver One Million DNA Vibe Jazz Bands to Student Athletes

Through SHINE, DNA Vibe will distribute 1 million complimentary Jazz Band™ regenerative wearable bundles—valued at more than $750 million—to high school and collegiate athletes across the United States.

This unprecedented initiative is designed to help athletes:

Avoid injury

Improve and accelerate recovery

Reduce stress, support mental well‑being and perform at their best

Rebuild Local Economies Through Community‑Based Manufacturing

DNA Vibe's flagship Local Advanced Manufacturing Pod (LAMP) in Las Vegas showcases its breakthrough model that brings high‑tech manufacturing back to local communities. Following the global launch, DNA Vibe will deploy LAMPs nationwide, helping to restore productivity, opportunity, and economic vitality to hometowns across the United States.

"SHINE isn't just inspiration," said Kamel. "It's quite real and built on rare, historic breakthroughs that redefine what's possible. It's a true promise of a brighter future we are already turning on together. What fuels it is the passion and commitment of the community of champions who support SHINE. Many are joining us tonight."

SHINE leaders and supporters in Las Vegas for the launch include:

DNA Vibe and SHINE founder Perry Kamel and Chief Marketing Officer Maria del Rio

New York Giants icon and sports analyst Jason Sehorn

Travelle Gaines, one of the most recognized trainers in professional sports and the Founder of Athletic Gaines

Advertising legend Jimmy Smith, Chairman, CEO & CCO of Amusement Park Entertainment, well known as the creative genius behind iconic campaigns for Nike, Gatorade and others

Leela Srinivasan, the CEO of Parity, a sports partnerships platform focused on closing the gender income and opportunity gap in professional sports.

Troy Roques and Renee Kim, representing Vegas for Athletes, which is dedicated to raising awareness and expanding access to heart screening, helping prevent sudden cardiac arrest, the leading medical cause of death in young athletes

DNA Vibe Trainers Advisory Panel members and training legends: Brian Kula, Bronson Walter, Keke Lyles, and Scott Courtier

Dr. Chris Colgin, D.C., 2026 President of the Nevada Chiropractic Association, NCA, a chiropractic physician and the Clinic Director at Optimal Health Members

Business and community leaders: Janna Scott, Jerrod Washington, Kathleen Hessert, Keith Hertling

Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce leader Joe Green, who will preside over the Las Vegas LAMP ribbon-cutting that officially launches the SHINE movement

DNA Vibe's next two SHINE launch events will be activated the week of Super Bowl XI in Santa Clara and during the World Pro Ski Tour in Aspen this March. Each gathering will showcase a unique expression of SHINE's mission as it unites athletes, partners, and communities with the movement.

About DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe is a leader in regenerative wearable technology, dedicated to improving lives through science‑backed innovation. Trusted by elite athletes, trainers, and wellness professionals, DNA Vibe's patented Jazz Band™ technology supports recovery, performance, and overall well‑being. Through SHINE, DNA Vibe is expanding its mission to empower individuals and strengthen the communities that raise them, one better life and one better community at a time.

