DNG Teams with TEDD on Major Broadband Project to Bring High-Speed Internet to Central Stevens County, WA

"DNG is pleased to have the opportunity to continue our commitment to the residents and businesses in Stevens County by providing reliable high speed internet service through the TEDD project" said Bob Nichols, DNG CEO. "NeuBeam eXtra service delivers the broadband essential to conduct business operations and access telehealth, online learning, streaming services, video conferencing and telework applications."

"I have recently upgraded to NeuBeam eXtra service and not only am I satisfied with the speed, reliability and latency, but I am blown away!" said Stevens County NeuBeam customer Jesse Quintanilla. "NeuBeam offers me fiber speeds with local service, Static IP's and router options that alternatives like Starlink cannot provide."

Since 2018, DNG has been a trusted internet provider serving Stevens and Ferry Counties with NeuBeam™ services fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and next generation wireless technology that are supported by local operations, including sales, service and construction and warehouse facilities in Colville, WA.

The TEDD project is aligned with DNG's commitment to accelerating universal access to the internet, and adds to DNG extensive experience with public broadband funding programs, strategic partnerships and cooperative market plans, including successful Federal and State broadband awards from the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the states of Washington and Maryland.

About Declaration Networks

Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG) is an industry leading Internet Services Provider (ISP), delivering essential internet access and transport services to residential and commercial customers in underserved markets. DNG designs, deploys, and operates fiber centric networks in 8 states providing high-capacity internet solutions that address diverse requirements across retail segments under the NeuBeam™ brand and in commercial segments under the StarTouch™ brand. DNG, for the 5th year running, has made the annual Inc. 5000 list, an achievement attained by less than 1% of companies in its history of ranking the nation's fastest growing private organizations.

About Tri-County Economic Development District

The Tri County Economic Development District (TEDD) helps communities and businesses thrive. We believe that the quality of life for every resident of Northeast Washington is enhanced when businesses are strong and well supported. That is why we work with local businesses, communities, and other organizations in Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties to help develop a stable and diverse economy that is rich in family-wage jobs.

