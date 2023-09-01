DNR Northeast State Park campground and day-use projects for Deer Creek and Rockport Reservoirs are complete!

Meridian Engineering is thrilled to share some exciting news about the completion of two new outdoor recreation areas. While working with the State of Utah-DFCM, and the Department of Natural Resources, Meridian's civil engineering division has finished two of four separate ongoing state-funded recreation projects.

WANSHIP, Utah, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dear fellow reservoir enthusiasts, Meridian Engineering is thrilled to share some exciting news about the completion of two new outdoor recreation areas. While working with the State of Utah-DFCM, and the Department of Natural Resources, Meridian's civil engineering division has finished two of four separate ongoing state-funded recreation projects. The first to the finish line is Rockport Reservoir's Cedar Point new day-use area that opened its gates September 2022. We recently celebrated its official ribbon cutting on July 6, 2023, adding 12 new scenic picnic sites, 10 pavilions, an access road, parking stalls including ADA stalls, and 2 new restrooms constructed by PRT Builders. Rockport Reservoir is located off SR-42 and is easily accessed by I-80 by turning right at the Wanship exit. This lake offers year-round recreation opportunities for fishing and camping.

The new Fox Den campground at Deer Creek Reservoir recently celebrated its opening on July 12, 2023. Fox Den will delight campers with 31 sites, all equipped with full hook ups, new restrooms, and an upgrade to the overall water and sewer systems for campsites near the marina. "This actually increased our camping opportunities by about a third," explained Deer Creek State Park Manager, Ranger Stephen Studebaker. Deer Creek Reservoir lies in the southwest corner of the beautiful Heber Valley, at the base of Mount Timpanogos. Its major park activities are water-based, including boating, water skiing, sailing, windsurfing, swimming, and fishing. Located near Wallsburg, its cooler waters provide some of Utah's finest year-round fishing with splendid views.

At Jordanelle Reservoir's northeast side, the excitement is building as we near completion of the Ross Creek day-use area beach expansion with 11 beach cabanas, 12 traditional picnic cabanas, trail access, enhanced parking improvements, restrooms, and entry station. Ross Creek plans to be fully opened for Labor Day 2023. The Rock Cliff RV and van campground on the eastern end of Jordanelle is set to be ready in the fall of 2024, offering 24 RV sites, 18 van sites, 9 tent sites, and 3 new restrooms.

Meridian assembled a team of qualified state park-savvy consultants to bring these projects to reality, including GSH Geotechnical, SPE Architects, MGB+A, Colvin Engineering, and WHW Engineering. Meridian's innovative contributions include coordination with existing utility agencies and stakeholders for utility impact analysis, UAS flights and conventional topography surveys, and civil site design phases for all four projects, including grading and drainage plans, stormwater retention plans, and construction administration. Overall, these expanded areas are anticipated to enhance recreational activities at each reservoir for years to come while aiding local public demand for camping and day-use activities.

