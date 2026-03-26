DNSYS Delivers More DNSYS × DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Exoskeletons to Meet Consumer Demand

The collaboration between DNSYS and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS brings the iconic mobility gear inspired by the DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH game universe into a real-world wearable device. Post this

A Game-Inspired Exoskeleton Designed for Real-World Movement

The collaboration applies the visual language and mobility philosophy of Death Stranding's in-game exoskeletons to the DNSYS Z1 Knee Exoskeleton, creating a wearable system that translates science-fiction equipment into practical mobility technology. Co-designed by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Art Director Yoji Shinkawa and the DNSYS engineering team, the limited edition combines game-inspired aesthetics with a comfort-focused mechanical design built for real-world terrain and extended wear.

The DNSYS x KOJIMA collaboration offers motorized assistance, terrain-adaptive movement control, and endurance-oriented support designed for real-world exploration and mobility.

"From the beginning, this collaboration explored what happens when a piece of fictional equipment is treated as a real product design challenge," said Sage Dong, CEO of DNSYS. "The response to the first release demonstrated that people are excited about the convergence of gaming concepts and practical mobility technology. The second batch ensures more users can experience how those ideas translate into the real world."

Key features include:

50% Motorized Leg Assistance: Intelligent motors provide up to 50% additional power to each step, supporting climbs and sustained movement.

200% Knee Pressure Reduction: The knee-focused design offloads joint stress during descents and uneven terrain traversal.

Terrain Adaptation: AI gait control adjusts assistance across rugged trails, stairs, and slopes.

Extended Mobility: Endurance support can extend hiking range by up to 15.5 miles and vertical climbing by 9.3 miles.

Game-Inspired Design Language: The collaboration edition adopts the signature color palette and mechanical aesthetic of Sam's exoskeleton equipment.

Integrated System Lighting: Frame-mounted lights display battery level and operational status, inspired by the in-game interface elements.

While the exoskeletons in DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH enable long-distance cargo delivery across a fictional post-apocalyptic landscape, the real-world Z1 platform focuses on augmenting natural movement through lightweight wearable robotics.

In the game, Sam's exoskeletons are leg-mounted assist frames worn on the hips and legs to enhance strength, stability, and traversal across harsh terrain. The real-world collaboration edition applies a similar concept through a knee-focused leg-assist system designed to augment lower-body movement during activities such as hiking, climbing stairs, and navigating uneven terrain.

The DNSYS Z1 Knee Exoskeleton forms the mechanical foundation of the collaboration edition. Each unit weighs approximately 680 grams per leg and integrates a 900W peak-power motor system with AI-assisted motion algorithms that adapt support to the wearer's gait. This combination allows the device to provide motorized assistance during movement, help stabilize traversal across rugged trails, and extend endurance during long-distance activity.

Media wishing to book interviews with DNSYS personnel can do so by contacting PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at [email protected]

About DNSYS:

Founded in 2021, DNSYS is an exoskeleton technology company advancing both medical and consumer mobility solutions. With a team largely composed of engineers with backgrounds at companies such as DJI, Segway, and Xiaomi, DNSYS develops AI-powered wearable systems built to support natural movement. The company first introduced CFDA-certified medical exoskeletons used in hospitals to assist rehabilitation and restore mobility. It later expanded into consumer applications, launching the X1 hip exoskeleton in 2024 with more than 10,000 units sold, followed by the Z1 knee exoskeleton in 2025, which set a global crowdfunding record for exoskeleton products. DNSYS holds over 20 patents and is currently the only company delivering modular, multi-joint exoskeletons designed for both clinical use and everyday movement, enabling mobility assistance for rehabilitation, work, and outdoor activity. For more information, visit dnsys.ai.

About DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH

SHOULD WE HAVE CONNECTED?

Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

For more information about the game, please visit: https://www.playstation.com/games/death-stranding-2-on-the-beach/

About HIDEO KOJIMA / KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Hideo Kojima is a world-renowned game creator and auteur known for pushing the boundaries of the video game medium. Widely considered the father of the stealth genre, he is also credited with innovating both story-telling and cinematic presentation in video games at large. On December 16th, 2015, Hideo Kojima established his own studio called KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, under the banner of "From Sapiens to Ludens". The studio will be celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary this year. On November 8th, 2019, the studio released its first title, DEATH STRANDING, starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux, for PlayStation® 4. Since its release, DEATH STRANDING has launched on PC and received numerous game awards and achieved worldwide acclaim. The sequel, DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH recently launched exclusively on PlayStation®5. In 2020, Hideo Kojima received the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of exceptional contribution to film, games or television. On December 7th, 2023, in partnership with XBOX GAME STUDIOS, the studio officially announced OD, an experience that will explore the concept of testing your fear threshold – while blurring the boundaries of gaming and film.

For more information, please visit www.kojimaproductions.jp

Media Contact

Xiangyu Li, DNSYS.ai, 86 18510829090, [email protected], https://dnsys.ai/

SOURCE DNSYS.ai