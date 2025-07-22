Dnsys launches lightweight knee exoskeleton offering AI-powered adaptive assistance at the millisecond level

The Dnsys Z1 delivers intelligent, adaptive assistance in a lightweight, compact form, making movement feel up to 44lbs (20kg) lighter while reducing strain on legs and joints. Post this

"It was important for us to create a device that enhances mobility naturally," said Sage Dong, founder and CEO of Dnsys Innovation. "Our exoskeleton supports users through real‑world movement, reducing impact and improving endurance without complicated controls."

During climbs or descents, the Z1 offloads up to 2x bodyweight (330lbs / 150kg) in knee load, for advanced joint protection. It boosts thigh and calf strength by up to 50% for easier climbing and long-distance walking, and delivers up to 44lbs (20kg) of lifting power. The device also reduces muscle fatigue, allowing users to walk up to 15.5 miles (25km) farther and climb 9.3 miles (15km) higher on a single charge.

Other features include up to five hours of battery life, IP54 water resistance for outdoor use, and a wrap-and-go setup time of less than 15 seconds.

This campaign follows the success of Dnsys' first crowdfunding effort for the Dnsys X1, a hip-assist exoskeleton designed to support thigh lift with AI-powered motors. That campaign raised $1.5 million across Kickstarter and Indiegogo, with direct sales beginning in March 2025 after fulfilling all backer deliveries.

Mass production of the Dnsys Z1 is scheduled for September 2025, with shipments to backers projected for November.

About Dnsys

Founded in 2021, Dnsys brings together robotics experts from DJI, Segway, and Xiaomi to develop cutting-edge AI-powered exoskeletons that enhance mobility. With over 90% of the team made up of engineers, Dnsys has earned more than 20 patents and built exosuits used by leading hospitals and outdoor enthusiasts alike. From CFDA-approved medical devices to the Dnsys X1 for everyday movement and exploration, to the Dnsys Z1 for joint relief and real-time mobility assistance in dynamic environments, the company continues to push boundaries in wearable robotics, making outdoor activity safer, easier, and more enjoyable for all.

