D.O. Jerez Brings a Series of Unique Events to NYC This October

The U.S. is one of the leading international markets for Sherry wines. It holds great growth potential, driven by consumer interest in high-quality wines. Sherry offers remarkable diversity and exceptional versatility, making it an ideal pairing for many cuisines and ingredient in cocktails. Post this

The events will kick off on October 9th with Feria en Rama at the High Line Nine Galleries in Historic Chelsea. This walkaround tasting is organized for the second consecutive year by sherry enthusiast and importer Nick Africano and will feature over 20 wineries from the Marco de Jerez, showcasing both Andalusian wine and art, along with delicious bites from Despaña, Little Spain, Lita, and Minnow . Trade professionals will have the chance to explore a range of Sherry wines, meet the producers, and gain insights into the region's unique wine styles. Feria en Rama will also include seminars led by Cesar Saldaña, Willy Pérez, oenologist of Bodegas Luis Pérez, and Ramiro Ibáñez, winemaker of Cota 45, along with the team behind the Jerez's wine bar "Albariza en las venas." The day will culminate in a performance by renowned Flamenco artist Alfonso Cid and his cuadrilla, complemented by elite guest bartenders.

On October 10th, an exclusive and intimate Sherry Wines Lunch will be hosted at the acclaimed restaurant Contento. During this event, Cesar Saldaña and ten esteemed producers from Jerez will share valuable insights into Sherry's rich heritage while showcasing their representative wines, highlighting the evolving landscape of Sherry wines. Notable producers include Bodegas Tradición, Primitivo Collantes, Bodegas de Forlong, Bodegas Luis Pérez, Miguel Domecq, Meridiano Perdido, Bodegas Rey Fernando de Castilla, Bodegas Emilio Hidalgo, Bodegas Gutiérrez Colosía, and Cayetano del Pino. Guests will have a unique opportunity to engage directly with these producers and learn about their wines and the stories behind them.

In addition to the lunch, staff training sessions will be conducted at renowned NYC restaurants such as Iris and The Wall Street Hotel. Participating wineries will include Lustau, Williams & Humbert, Valdespino/La Guita, Maestro Sierra, among others. These sessions are designed to equip restaurant staff with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively present Sherry wines to customers, thereby enhancing Sherry's visibility on U.S. wine lists.

To further engage consumers and educate them about Sherry wines, in-store tastings will be organized at the iconic Flatiron Wines & Spirits and Union Square Wines & Spirits. Additionally, Corkbuzz will host a "Sherry Takeover," offering consumers the chance to taste a variety of Sherry wines and interact with the producers in a relaxed setting. The series of events will conclude with an exceptional dinner at Place Des Fêtes, featuring Ramiro Ibáñez, winemaker from Cota 45, and Claire Henderson, Senior Brand Manager of Gonzalez Byass. During this dinner, Ibáñez will present his collaborative projects with Bodega Luis Pérez and Bodega De la Riva, while Henderson will showcase unique wines from the esteemed Gonzalez Byass. This dinner will serve as a fitting finale to this extraordinary journey into the world of Sherry.

For more information about these events or to schedule interviews with César Saldaña or any of the participating producers, please contact Ana Roman at [email protected].

Pages dedicated to the D.O. Jerez can be found on Instagram.

About Sherry Wines - https://www.sherry.wine/

Sherry is a fortified wine exclusively produced within the "Sherry Triangle," which consists of the towns of Jerez de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa María, and Sanlúcar de Barrameda in the province of Cádiz, southwestern Spain. The role of the Consejo Regulador is to protect the Denomination of Origin (DO) for Jerez-Xeres-Sherry and Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda, ensuring that no wine from outside this geographical area can be marketed as Sherry.

The DO Jerez-Xeres-Sherry and Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda is the oldest DO in Spain, encompassing 2,800 wine-growers. This region has a long history of winemaking, dating back to Roman times, and Sherry has been exported globally since the 16th century.

Media Contact

Ana Roman, Colangelo & Partners, 646 624-2885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Sherry wines