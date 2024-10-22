D.O. Jerez Wraps Up Unforgettable Sherry Wine Celebrations in NYC Ahead of International Sherry Week

"We were thrilled with the enthusiasm for Sherry wines," said César Saldaña. "New York City has always been a key market, and Feria En Rama delivered a fantastic experience." Post this

The walkaround tasting attracted over 350 attendees, including trade professionals and media representatives, who had the chance to explore a diverse range of Sherry styles. Seminars led by prominent figures such as César Saldaña, President of the Consejo Regulador; Nick Africano; Paul Grieco, Rocío Benito y Juan Carlos Vidarte of Jerez's popular wine bar: Albariza en las Venas; and winemakers Willy Pérez and Ramiro Ibáñez provided in-depth insights into Sherry production and its versatility in food pairings.

A pop-up Martini Bar from Pre Shift by Punch and Eater, along with top restaurants and food vendors like Lita, Despaña, Little Spain, and Minnow contributed to a dynamic culinary experience. Cocktails curated by Leyenda, Mirador, La Otra, Saint Julivert Fisherie, and El Quijote further enhanced the event, celebrating Sherry's role in both fine dining and casual enjoyment. The very lively Feria En Rama after party continued at Ernie's Wine Bar in the LES, NYC.

In addition to Feria En Rama, several Sherry-focused events took place across New York City, engaging both trade and consumers. An intimate lunch for trade and media at the renowned restaurant Contento, along with tastings at Flatiron Wines & Spirits, Union Square Wines & Spirits, and Corkbuzz, gave attendees the chance to explore different Sherry styles and interact with producers. A dinner at Place des Fêtes featured a specially curated menu that showcased Sherry's versatility with food. Staff training sessions at top NYC restaurants further equipped teams with the knowledge to effectively present Sherry wines, elevating their presence on U.S. wine lists.

The Sherry events in New York were just the beginning of an exciting lineup for the coming months. The next major event on the Sherry calendar is International Sherry Week 2024, taking place from November 4th to 10th. This global celebration, now in its 11th edition, is the largest annual festival dedicated to Sherry wines, featuring thousands of events across 30+ countries. From Michelin-starred restaurants to local wine shops, participants will host tastings, masterclasses, and food pairings, showcasing Sherry's unique versatility.

Additionally, the 2024 Copa Jerez US Finals will occur on November 4th at The Institute of Culinary Education in New York City. The three finalist teams from Massachusetts, New York, and Austin will compete for the chance to represent the U.S. at the international Copa Jerez competition in Spain, where they'll create innovative Sherry and food pairings.

With Sherry Week around the corner and the excitement from Feria En Rama still fresh, the future for Sherry wines looks brighter than ever. Be sure to follow the events and celebrations using the hashtag #SherryWeek and stay tuned for more updates from the world of Sherry!

Sherry is a fortified wine exclusively produced within the "Sherry Triangle," which consists of the towns of Jerez de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa María, and Sanlúcar de Barrameda in the province of Cádiz, southwestern Spain. The role of the Consejo Regulador is to protect the Denomination of Origin (DO) for Jerez-Xeres-Sherry and Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda, ensuring that no wine from outside this geographical area can be marketed as Sherry.

The DO Jerez-Xeres-Sherry and Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda is the oldest DO in Spain, encompassing 2,800 wine-growers. This region has a long history of winemaking, dating back to Roman times, and Sherry has been exported globally since the 16th century.

